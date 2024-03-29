Consolidated Credit Hosts the 10th Annual National Financial Literacy Month Celebration, Recognizing Community Partners, and Educational Advancements

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Credit, a leading financial education and counseling organization with a legacy of empowering individuals to overcome debt proudly announces its commemoration of April as National Financial Literacy Month. This celebration highlights the invaluable contributions of community partners towards fostering economic development and promoting financial stability.

For more than thirty years, Consolidated Credit has spearheaded efforts to promote financial literacy. The annual Financial Literacy Month Breakfast stands as a testament to our commitment to empowering individuals and families to make informed financial decisions.

"We are thrilled to mark the 10th anniversary of our National Financial Literacy Month Breakfast, an occasion that underscores our dedication to advancing financial education," says April Lewis-Parks, Consolidated Credit CCO and Director of Education. "Through this event and our ongoing initiatives, we strive to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the complexities of personal finance confidently."

Consolidated Credit is honored to have Mayor Wayne M. Messam as the keynote speaker. Mayor Messam's dedication to community development and economic empowerment align seamlessly with the core values of Consolidated Credit, making him an ideal choice to inspire attendees.

"I am honored to share the importance of financial literacy as a community and cannot express enough the invaluable service Consolidated Credit has provided to our residents," says Mayor Wayne Messam. "I am so thankful for our partnership."

The event will be held at Junior Achievement of South Florida, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, from 8:30 am to 10:00 am. It will be an opportunity for financial experts, community leaders, and individuals who are enthusiastic about improving financial literacy to network and share best practices and improve financial literacy.

Sandra Tobon, Director of Housing Counseling & Community Outreach at Consolidated Credit, expressed, "Our partners play a crucial role in advancing financial education and literacy, not only during National Financial Literacy Month but every day. Their dedication and collaboration underscore a shared commitment to empowering individuals and families with the knowledge and tools they need to achieve financial stability. We are grateful for their ongoing support and contributions towards building a financially literate society."

Consolidated Credit welcomes all individuals, organizations, and stakeholders invested in promoting financial literacy, to join this momentous event. Together, we can pave the way for a financially secure future for everyone in our community.

About: Consolidated Credit is a non-profit organization, which has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 30 years. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

SOURCE Consolidated Credit