Consolidated Credit Celebrates 30 Years with Free Webinars on Credit, Holiday Savings, and Avoiding Money Mistakes

Monthly webinars help people learn how to enhance their credit, get great holiday deals, and avoid common money mistakes.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Credit wants Americans to learn how to improve their credit, survive the holidays without taking on debt, and get the most out of their money.

The Give Yourself Credit – Without Adding Debt webinar helps people develop a fresh approach to their finances. On October 11, attendees will learn:

Consolidated Credit hosts free monthly webinars in English on the second Wednesday of every month and in Spanish on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Why most people misunderstand their credit score

Methods to raise credit scores and secure loans

Where to find expert advice on eliminating debt – at no cost

"People who are stressed by inflation and managing multiple debts can get free help by attending webinars conducted by our financial coaches," says April Lewis-Parks, Director of Education and Communications. "Each of our webinars are created by experts to address current financial events and help people find the best solutions for them."

The webinar on November 8th, titled Holiday $urvival Guide helps people navigate the holiday season with the goal of not taking on any new debt. Attendees will learn:

How to find the perfect gifts at the perfect price

Avoid common and costly holiday scams

Use credit cards to save money instead of spending it

On December 13th, people can tune into How to Avoid the 5 Most Common Money Mistakes because when times are tough problems can be complicated. Consolidated Credit has solutions to help. People attending this webinar will learn:

How to tell when a financial offer is legitimate and when it's a scam

How to deal effectively with creditors and debt collectors

When to negotiate, when to speak up, and when to hang up

Webinars take place at 1 p.m. EST on the third Wednesday of each month in English and on the fourth Wednesday of each month in Spanish. All webinar content in English and Spanish will be on-demand at Consolidated Credit's Financial Resource Center following the live broadcast.

About: Consolidated Credit, a non-profit organization, has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 30 years. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

