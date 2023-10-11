Consolidated Credit Celebrates 30 Years with Free Webinars on Credit, Holiday Savings, and Avoiding Money Mistakes

News provided by

Consolidated Credit

11 Oct, 2023, 13:45 ET

Monthly webinars help people learn how to enhance their credit, get great holiday deals, and avoid common money mistakes.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Credit wants Americans to learn how to improve their credit, survive the holidays without taking on debt, and get the most out of their money.

The Give Yourself Credit – Without Adding Debt webinar helps people develop a fresh approach to their finances. On October 11, attendees will learn:

Continue Reading
Consolidated Credit hosts free monthly webinars in English on the second Wednesday of every month and in Spanish on the fourth Wednesday of the month.
Consolidated Credit hosts free monthly webinars in English on the second Wednesday of every month and in Spanish on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

  • Why most people misunderstand their credit score
  • Methods to raise credit scores and secure loans
  • Where to find expert advice on eliminating debt – at no cost 

"People who are stressed by inflation and managing multiple debts can get free help by attending webinars conducted by our financial coaches," says April Lewis-Parks, Director of Education and Communications. "Each of our webinars are created by experts to address current financial events and help people find the best solutions for them."

The webinar on November 8th, titled Holiday $urvival Guide helps people navigate the holiday season with the goal of not taking on any new debt. Attendees will learn:

  • How to find the perfect gifts at the perfect price
  • Avoid common and costly holiday scams
  • Use credit cards to save money instead of spending it

On December 13th, people can tune into How to Avoid the 5 Most Common Money Mistakes because when times are tough problems can be complicated. Consolidated Credit has solutions to help. People attending this webinar will learn:

  • How to tell when a financial offer is legitimate and when it's a scam
  • How to deal effectively with creditors and debt collectors
  • When to negotiate, when to speak up, and when to hang up

Webinars take place at 1 p.m. EST on the third Wednesday of each month in English and on the fourth Wednesday of each month in Spanish. All webinar content in English and Spanish will be on-demand at Consolidated Credit's Financial Resource Center following the live broadcast.

About: Consolidated Credit, a non-profit organization, has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 30 years. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

SOURCE Consolidated Credit

Also from this source

Los clientes de Consolidated Credit crean presupuestos mejor que otros estadounidenses y el motivo es simple

Los clientes de Consolidated Credit crean presupuestos mejor que otros estadounidenses y el motivo es simple

Independientemente del nivel de deuda personal de los estadounidenses, consultar a una agencia de asesoría crediticia sin fines de lucro puede...
Consolidated Credit Clients Budget Better than Other Americans - and the Reason Why is Simple

Consolidated Credit Clients Budget Better than Other Americans - and the Reason Why is Simple

Regardless of how much personal debt Americans carry, consulting a nonprofit credit counseling agency can double their chances of saving money and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Hispanic

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.