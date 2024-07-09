Consolidated Credit Launches Free Webinar Series to Empower Individuals During the Dog Days of Summer

As the summer heats up, Consolidate Credit announces a series of free monthly webinars to help individuals learn how to manage finances when recovering from natural disasters and climate change, break free from student loan debt, and unlock investment opportunities.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Credit wants consumers to relax and enjoy the summertime and sail into a new season of learning how to navigate finances, using valuable tools to ensure financial peace of mind and grow financial opportunities.

Webinars are designed to provide valuable insights and strategies to empower individuals in various aspects of personal finance, with knowledge and confidence to take control of their financial futures. Topics include protecting your finances during natural disasters, how to navigate student loan debt, and how to grow wealth.

In July, Climate Change and Your Wallet webinar teaches how to protect and prepare for natural disasters and keep their impact from destroying your life and finances. Attendees will learn:

How to prepare for any natural disaster without breaking the bank

Which easy-to-use tech tools can give you peace of mind

Where to get free help recovering from a natural disaster

In August, Break Free from Student Loan Debt will teach how to save thousands on college costs and how to manage student loan debt. The webinar will cover:

How these terms can save you thousands: forbearance, deferment, and federal repayment programs

The truth behind student loan forgiveness

How to find experts who can truly help you lighten your student loan burden

In September, Unlocking Investment Opportunities for Everyone will teach how to grow your wealth by investing in yourself. Attendees will learn:

How to earn 50% of your money – and make your boss pay for it

Why retirement accounts can be so lucrative

The basics of safe investing in stocks and bonds

Webinars are held at 1 p.m. EST on the third Wednesday of each month in English and on the fourth Wednesday of each month in Spanish. All webinar content in English and Spanish will be on-demand at Consolidated Credit's Financial Resource Center following the live broadcast.

About: Consolidated Credit, a non-profit organization, has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 30 years. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

