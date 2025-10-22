FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Credit, a leading nonprofit financial education and counseling organization, proudly announces the nomination of Giovanna Gilliotti, as Business Professional of The Year by the Hispanic Heritage Chamber of Commerce (HHCC).

Nominated by members of the community, Ms. Gilliotti exemplifies integrity, innovation, and commitment; qualities that continue to strengthen and inspire the Hispanic business ecosystem. This award highlight Ms. Gilliotti's excellence, dedication, and positive impact in the Hispanic community.

The Hispanic Heritage Chamber of Commerce Nominates Consolidated Credit’s Community Outreach Manager for the Business Professional of the Year Award

The HHCC is dedicated to empowering and elevating Hispanic entrepreneurs. The organization fosters meaningful connections, advocates for their interests, and promotes collaboration within South Florida. After its relaunch in 2023, the organization has become a dynamic force for business growth and community engagement in Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

"At Consolidated Credit, outreach isn't just a role—it's a mission to uplift communities through education, empowerment, and empathy. I'm deeply humbled to be nominated by the Hispanic Heritage Chamber of Commerce as Business Professional of the Year. This honor reflects the collective impact of nonprofit work and the lives we strive to change every day," said Gilliotti.

Ms. Gilliotti is responsible to grow and retain community partnerships by creating awareness of Consolidated Credit's financial education programs and resources. Excellent communication and relationship management skills are imperative to ensure partners' satisfaction and impact in the community. Gilliotti has 20 years of experience working in the nonprofit space, including more than ten years in financial education. Gilliotti holds a Master in Public Administration degree from Columbia University in New York City.

About: Consolidated Credit is a non-profit organization, which has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 30 years. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

SOURCE Consolidated Credit