Consolidated Credit Provides Specialized Help for Service Members and Veterans

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- July marks Military Consumer Month, a month of awareness started by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to focus on special challenges that face military families as consumers. For the second year, the FTC is focusing on imposter scams, as these continue to top the agency's list of fraud complaints amongst military consumers.

In 2018, the FTC received 36,000 imposter scam complaints from military personnel. While only 11 percent reported financial losses from these scams, the median loss was $900, for a total loss of $34 million. To help raise awareness, Consolidated Credit is providing information about the four most common imposter scams that target military consumers. They will provide tips on how to avoid imposter scams throughout the month on Facebook and Twitter.

Consolidated Credit is also holding two events for Veterans and their families in Southeast Florida. On July 31, they will co-host the Operation FinED seminar series. The three-part series focuses on helping Veterans and their families achieve a stable financial outlook as they transition to out of military service. The July 31 event focuses on the First Steps to Homeownership.

The second event is a Veterans Housing Summit that will be held at Consolidated Credit's home office in Plantation, Florida on August 10. The event is co-sponsored with the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP). The seminar focuses on helping Veterans understand VA home loans, what to expect during the homebuying process and how to take advantage of local down payment assistance programs.

"Veterans face unique challenges as they move from military service to civilian life, especially with regard to housing" explains Consolidated Credit's president Gary Herman. "With the help of Mission United and VAREP, we want to reduce the number of Florida Veterans that face poverty and homelessness, often resulting from a lack of awareness of available resources and support."

About: In 26 years, Consolidated Credit has helped over 6.5 million people overcome debt and financial challenges. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

SOURCE Consolidated Credit

Related Links

http://www.consolidatedcredit.org

