Consolidated Credit Reveals Vacation Hacks: Enjoy a Debt-Free, Budget-Friendly Getaway this Summer

Nearly 82% of American adults plan to travel this summer. With more than 42% saying they will travel more than once, it's even more important to set a vacation budget before booking flights or reserving hotel rooms. *

"Sticking to a travel budget is not just a smart move—it's a lifeline that can prevent you from drowning in debt. At ConsolidtedCredit.org we have a free Vacation Budget Planner that people can use so they don't end up with more debt because credit cards can be your ally, offering insurance and fraud protection, but they can turn into a foe if not handled wisely," says April Lewis-Parks, Consolidated Credit's Education Director.

Consolidated Credit offers tips:

Set up a vacation fund and don't use credit cards

"If people don't pay their balances in full, they risk being trapped in a vicious debt cycle. With APRs soaring above 24%, even a small balance can balloon into a financial nightmare. The stakes are high, and debts can grow at a dangerous speed," continued Lewis-Parks.

Put money aside in a separate vacation savings account.

Set up automatic deposits to build vacation savings.

Keep currency exchange rates and taxes in mind

If traveling internationally, research exchange rates, local taxes, tipping, and ATM availability before leaving for the trip.

If using a credit card, make sure it's one that doesn't charge foreign transaction fees.

Avoid travel during peak times and know when to book a flight

"The time of year you travel, as well as the specific day of the week, can make a big difference on your wallet. Airlines and hotels know that summer tends to be more expensive, so try to travel off peak-season," says Lewis-Parks.

Tuesday is known for being the least expensive day to fly whereas the weekend is the most popular and expensive.

Hotels are more crowded on weekends too so booking a trip for Monday – Friday may be more cost-effective.

Find free things to do

Get discounts and coupons for local activities. When staying at a hotel, ask the concierge if they have a coupon book for local attractions.

Vacationers may also be able to find museums, music, art galleries, and cultural events that are either free or discounted.

Everyone needs to take a break to get away and recharge. If people fund a trip with credit cards, debt could be a lasting souvenir. Get more tips here to have a less stressful get-a-way this summer.

