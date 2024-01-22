Consolidated Credit Rings in 2024 with Free Webinars on Income Tax Hacks, Your Consumer Rights, and Vacation Planning

Monthly webinars help people learn how to use money as a tool on their journey to financial success, learn time-saving tactics and myths when dealing with the IRS, and learn about basic consumer rights and laws that protect your money.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Credit wants consumers to start the new year off right by learning how to improve their financial future through education, using valuable tools to reach financial success, and protecting yourself as a consumer.

Our webinars are created by experts to address current financial events & help people find the best solutions for them. Post this Consolidated Credit hosts free monthly webinars in English on the second and third Wednesday of every month. Join us for tax information, and learn about your consumer rights and vacation planning.

"People who are stressed by inflation and managing multiple debts can get free help by attending webinars conducted by our financial coaches," says April Lewis-Parks , Director of Education and Communications. "Each of our webinars are created by experts to address current financial events and help people find the best solutions for them."

The webinars Income Tax Hacks: How to Save Time, Trouble & Money will include tax experts who teach people the difference in IRS must-do's and myths. Attendees will learn:

Money-saving and time-saving tactics for full-timers and independent contractors

How to get out of trouble (and stay out of trouble) with the IRS

Where to find an accredited tax expert who can help you

March is all about consumer rights. Tune in to Your Consumer Rights to learn about the laws that protect people and their money. The webinar will cover:

Your 8 basic consumer rights

The 3 major consumer-protection laws

The best ways to enlist the government and professionals to help you

In April we urge people to start planning for summer vacations. It's never too early to plan. The best deals are usually found around 25-60 days prior to taking a getaway. The Smart Saving Strategies for Your Dream Vacation will cover:

How to create a "vacation budget" that doesn't sacrifice fun for savings

When to travel the cheapest whether by air, sea, or land

How credit cards can help you save for a vacation – and while you're on it

Consolidated Credit webinars take place at 1 p.m. EST on the second Wednesday of each month in English and on the third Wednesday of each month in Spanish. All webinar content in English and Spanish will be on-demand at Consolidated Credit's Financial Resource Center following the live broadcast.

About: Consolidated Credit , a non-profit organization, has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 30 years. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

