Consolidated Credit Starts Off the New Year with New Webinar Series Focused on the Best Debt Strategy, Preparing for Tax Season, and Earning Financial Freedom

Free monthly webinars that help consumers learn how to pick the best debt strategy, prepare for a stress-free tax season, and earn financial independence and freedom.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Credit, a leading financial education and counseling organization, invites consumers to step into a new webinar series offering valuable financial tools and resources designed to help attendees reach financial success.

"The beginning of the year is when many people feel motivated to improve their finances, but also overwhelmed by where to start," said April Lewis-Parks, certified credit counselor and educator with Consolidated Credit. "This webinar series is designed to meet people where they are and give them clear, practical guidance they can actually use to make confident financial decisions."

The webinar series is designed to provide strategies that empower individuals in various aspects of personal finance, with knowledge and confidence to take control of their financial futures.

In January, Your Money, Your Terms: Picking the Best Debt Strategy offers a comprehensive guide to finding the right debt relief approach for your situation. In this free webinar, you'll learn:

How to assess your debts and credit to pick the right relief option

About different strategies by comparing cost, timeline, and credit impact

Ways to spot red flags and get reputable debt support

In February, Don't Let Taxes Stress You: Plan. Prepare. Prosper. This guide will take the fear and stress out of taxes, so you'll be ready for tax season. This free webinar will cover:

What essential documents you'll need for a smooth tax filing process

How to maximize your return and minimize liability

The best ways to use your tax refund, like setting up savings, investing, and more

In March, Boost Your Credit, Not Your Balance: How to Earn Financial Freedom is all about unlocking your path to financial independence through credit. In this free webinar, attendees will learn:

Strategies for reviewing and correcting errors on your credit report

How to raise your score by managing credit utilization and payments

Ways to build a diverse credit mix and use new credit responsibly

"Financial freedom isn't about perfection, it's about having the right information and a plan that works for your life," Lewis-Parks added. "These webinars help consumers understand their options, reduce stress, and take meaningful steps toward long-term financial stability."

Webinars are held at 1p.m. EST on the second Wednesday of each month in English and on the third Wednesday of each month in Spanish. All webinar content in English and Spanish will be on-demand at Consolidated Credit's Financial Resource Center following the live broadcast.

About: Consolidated Credit is a non-profit organization, which has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 30 years. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

