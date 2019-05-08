Consolidated Financial Summary for the Fiscal Year and the Fiscal 4th Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

TOKYO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC;NYSE) announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year and the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Consolidated sales revenue for the fiscal year (April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019) amounted to 15,888.6 billion yen, an increase of 3.4% compared to the previous fiscal year and an all-time fiscal year record, due primarily to an increase in sales revenue from all businesses. Consolidated operating profit for the fiscal year amounted to 726.3 billion yen, a decrease of 12.9% compared to the previous fiscal year, due primarily to the impact to Europe related to changes of the global automobile production network and capability as well as unfavorable currency effects. This was despite an increase in motorcycle sales in Asia, cost reduction efforts and the loss related to the settlement of class action litigation recorded in the previous fiscal year. Consolidated profit before income taxes for the fiscal year amounted to 979.3 billion yen, a decrease of 12.2% compared to the previous fiscal year. Consolidated profit for the fiscal year attributable to owners of the parent amounted to 610.3 billion yen, a decrease of 42.4% compared to the previous fiscal year, due primarily to the reverse effect from the impact of a reduction of corporate tax rates in the U.S. (346.1 billion yen)*1 recorded in the previous fiscal year.

Consolidated sales revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter (January 1, 2019 through March 31, 2019) amounted to 4,049.1 billion yen, an increase of 3.4% compared to the same period last year, due primarily to an increase in sales revenue from automobile and financial services businesses. Consolidated operating profit for the fiscal fourth quarter amounted to 42.3 billion yen, a decrease of 66.6% compared to the same period last year, due primarily to the impact to Europe related to changes of the global automobile production network and capability as well as unfavorable currency effects. This was despite the positive effect of cost reduction efforts. Consolidated profit before income taxes for the fiscal fourth quarter amounted to 111.1 billion yen, a decrease of 41.7% compared to the same period last year. Consolidated loss for the fiscal fourth quarter attributable to owners of the parent amounted to 13.0 billion yen, resulting in a decrease in profit by 120.7 billion yen compared to the same period last year.

The quarterly dividend for the fiscal fourth quarter will be 28 yen per share, an increase of 1 yen per share compared to the same period last year. The total dividends to be paid for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 will be 111 yen per share, an increase of 11 yen per share compared to the previous fiscal year.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 (FY19)



FY18

results

Previously
announced FY19

forecasts

(Feb. 1, 2018)

FY19

results

Difference
compared to
FY18 results

Difference
compared to
previously
announced
forecasts

Honda Group
Unit Sales*2
(million units)

Motorcycles

19.554

20.400

20.238

+0.684

-0.162

Automobiles*4

5.199

5.285

5.323

+0.124

+0.038

Power Products

6.262

6.240

6.301

+0.039

+0.061

Consolidated

Unit Sales*3

(million units)

Motorcycles

12.954

13.395

13.215

+0.261

-0.180

Automobiles*4

3.689

3.745

3.748

+0.059

+0.003

Power Products

6.262

6.240

6.301

+0.039

+0.061

Financial
Results
(billion yen)

Sales revenue

15,361.1

15,850.0

15,888.6

+527.4

+38.6

Operating profit

833.5

790.0

726.3

-107.1

-63.6

Share of profit of
investments accounted for
using the equity method

247.6

215.0

228.8

-18.8

+13.8

Profit before income taxes

1,114.9

1,010.0

979.3

-135.5

-30.6

Profit for the year

attributable to owners of
the parent

1,059.3

695.0

610.3

-449.0

-84.6

Annual dividend per share (yen)

100

111

111

+11

-

Honda's
Average
Rate (yen)

USD=

111

111

111

Down by
0 yen

Down by
0 yen






Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal 4th Quarter



4th quarter

ended

Mar. 31, 2018

(3 months period)

4th quarter

ended

Mar. 31, 2019

(3 months period)

Difference

Honda Group
Unit Sales*2
(million units)

Motorcycles

4.747

4.558

-0.189

Automobiles*4

1.296

1.364

+0.068

Power Products

2.477

2.347

-0.130

Consolidated

Unit Sales*3

(million units)

Motorcycles

3.167

2.837

-0.330

Automobiles*4

0.950

0.979

+0.029

Power Products

2.477

2.347

-0.130

Financial
Results
(billion yen)

Sales revenue

3,914.7

4,049.1

+134.3

Operating profit

126.8

42.3

-84.4

Share of profit of
investments accounted for
using the equity method

57.9

59.1

+1.2

Profit before income taxes

190.4

111.1

-79.3

Profit for the period
attributable to owners of
the parent

107.7

-13.0

-120.7

Quarterly dividend per share (yen)

27

28

+1

Honda's
Average
Rate (yen)

USD=

108

110

Down by
2 yen




Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (FY20)



FY19

results

FY20

forecasts

(May 8, 2019)

Difference

Honda Group
Unit Sales*2
(million units)

Motorcycles

20.238

20.250

+0.012

Automobiles*4

5.323

5.160

-0.163

Life Creation*5

6.301

6.390

+0.089

Consolidated

Unit Sales*3

(million units)

Motorcycles

13.215

13.100

-0.115

Automobiles*4

3.748

3.545

-0.203

Life Creation*5

6.301

6.390

+0.089

Financial
Results/

Forecasts
(billion yen)

Sales revenue

15,888.6

15,700.0

-188.6

Operating profit

726.3

770.0

+43.6

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method

228.8

220.0

-8.8

Profit before income taxes

979.3

995.0

+15.6

Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent

610.3

665.0

+54.6

Annual dividend per share (yen)

111

112

+1

Honda's
Average
Rate (yen)

USD=

111

110

Up by
1 yen





*1 Impact of the re-measurement of deferred tax assets/liabilities of consolidated subsidiaries based on the reduction of corporate tax rates in the U.S. 


*2 Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of the completed products (motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, automobiles, power products) of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method.

*3 Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of the completed products (motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, automobiles, power products) corresponding to consolidated sales revenue, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries.

*4 Certain sales of automobiles that are financed with residual value type auto loans by our Japanese finance subsidiaries and sold through our consolidated subsidiaries are accounted for as operating leases in conformity with IFRS and are not included in consolidated sales revenue to the external customers in our automobile business. Accordingly, they are not included in Consolidated Unit Sales, but are included in Honda Group Unit Sales.

*5 Power Products business unit was renamed as Life Creation business as of April 1, 2019

https://global.honda/investors/library/financialresult.html

