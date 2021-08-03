Consolidated Hospitality Supplies Holdings Acquires Assets of American Hotel Register Company

CHS will offer customers a wider array of products from 5,000 brands, recognized for their quality throughout the hospitality industry. The newly formed company will be ideally positioned to serve customers across the full spectrum from value to luxury hospitality markets.

"This is great news for the hospitality industry," said Doug McCormick, Managing Partner of HCI. "With the addition of American Hotel's extensive product portfolio, we have created the most comprehensive product offering of any supplier in the lodging industry."

"This acquisition is exciting for us and our partners and will reshape the hospitality industry," said Bill Hirsch, industry veteran and Executive Chair of CHS. "Together, the Amtex and American Hotel brands will be uniquely positioned to serve a wide variety of hospitality customers throughout North America. This acquisition gives us a substantial presence in key categories, builds relationships with new suppliers, and will enable us to provide improved value and service to our customers."

"The pandemic created extreme challenges for American Hotel and its stakeholders, so we are very pleased that CHS will be able to revitalize American Hotel's strong legacy of effectively serving the lodging community," said Geoff Feingold, Vice President of Sales for CHS. "With immediate and significant investment in inventory complemented by CHS' management and infrastructure, we are confident that we can re-establish American Hotel's long history of exceptional service."

About Consolidated Hospitality Supplies Holdings

CHS is the platform used by HCI to execute its growth strategy of acquiring leading hotel supply brands that customers value while delivering efficiencies through consolidated sourcing and fulfillment.

About Amtex

Amtex, based in San Bernardino, California, is a leader in providing lodging supplies in North America selling bed & bath, housekeeping, guest care, and furniture supplies. Amtex operates as a one-stop shop for comprehensive lodging supplies with four strategically located warehouses across the U.S. to service its growing customer base across North America. www.myamtex.com

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

Contact:

Lisa Baker

Lambert & Co.

[email protected]

SOURCE HCI Equity Partners