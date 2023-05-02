Consolidated Marketing Group Selects Integrity’s Insurtech Platform to Power National Growth

Integrity's best-in-class platform of innovative technology and resources positions Consolidated Marketing Group to expand its footprint and serve more people

DALLAS , May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has acquired Consolidated Marketing Group ("CMG"), an independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Knoxville, Tennessee, and led by Steve Ruth, President. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With more than 25 years of industry experience, Steve Ruth has dedicated his efforts to ensuring the success of an impressive team of agents. Consolidated Marketing Group offers thorough, ongoing field training for agents at all stages of their careers with a focus on helping seniors obtain the crucial coverage they need to prepare for the good days ahead. By emphasizing and developing deeper connections with the individuals and families it serves, CMG has brought timely and effective solutions to thousands across Tennessee and the Southeast.

"Steve and his team share Integrity's approach to success — hard work, strong values and care for clients," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Integrity's game-changing technology will help CMG's agents provide better, simpler and more successful solutions, while clearing hurdles for future growth. As so many other leading companies have discovered, an Integrity partnership is a winning formula designed to enhance service and power success for years to come. We're thrilled to support CMG as they take full advantage of the opportunities available to members of the Integrity family."

By accessing Integrity's extensive shared services, CMG can redirect valuable time from administrative responsibilities toward greater service, expansion and growth. Areas of support include Technology & Innovation, People & Culture, accounting, legal and compliance. Integrity's comprehensive insurtech platform offers innovative technology and industry-leading resources to fully support agencies and agents. Resources include continuous new product development, access to the proprietary MedicareCENTER and Mobile App, and world-class marketing and advertising capabilities.

"Our agents understand that the first step to sustained success in this industry is to build meaningful relationships with those they serve," said Steve Ruth, President of CMG. "Integrity offers an amazing platform of solutions that support my agents in impactful ways — allowing them to keep their focus on taking care of their clients. We now get to utilize the opportunities and proprietary technology available to Integrity partners, including best-in-class lead generation, customer relationship management solutions and customized marketing capabilities. This partnership gives us the backbone to deliver the right coverage solutions to more people and support our national growth, and I'm excited to go forward."

Integrity has brought together the industry's brightest minds and most experienced leaders to create a rapidly growing partnership network built to help people prepare for the good days ahead. An influential and prestigious force, this network is innovating all aspects of insurance and financial services to protect the life, health and wealth of all Americans more holistically.

For more information about CMG's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/CMG.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 500,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Consolidated Marketing Group

Consolidated Marketing Group ("CMG"), headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, is an insurance agency that focuses on Medicare and supplemental planning solutions. Since 2010, CMG has been dedicated to providing exceptional agent training to ensure the agent's success in the industry. As a trusted and loyal advisor, CMG has helped thousands of Americans throughout Tennessee and the Southeast receive the best insurance coverage available. For more information, please visit www.cmgincorp.com.

