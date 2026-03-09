Constellis Appoints Executive Vice President of LEXSO™ to Lead Strategic Growth and Accelerate Deployment

HERNDON, Va., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis Holdings, LLC ("Constellis") today announced the appointment of Jason Rahimitabar as Executive Vice President of LEXSO™ (Layered Extended Security Operations), the company's AI-enabled technology and integrated security solution that unifies software, managed services, and systems. Mr. Rahimitabar will report to the Constellis CEO and lead product development, partnerships, and go-to-market execution to position Constellis as a differentiated leader in technology-enabled security and risk management.

"Intelligent data and adaptive technology define the future of security, and LEXSO™ is central to that evolution," said Michael Lundin, the Board's Lead Director. "Jason brings a rare combination of strategic insight, technical fluency, and proven execution that will accelerate how we integrate AI, advanced analytics, and multi-sensor technologies into a faster, smarter, and more responsive security architecture. His experience translating AI, cloud, and enterprise platforms into measurable mission impact, particularly across the federal and commercial markets, positions LEXSO™ to scale with clarity and discipline."

A leader at the intersection of AI, cloud platforms, and mission-critical operations, Mr. Rahimitabar brings more than 15 years of leadership across the global defense and technology sectors. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Strategy and Growth Operations for C3 AI's Federal business, where he led technical and presales teams delivering enterprise AI solutions to complex government missions. He previously served as Vice President of Strategy, Performance, and Washington Operations at CAE USA, where he oversaw performance insights, technology road mapping, and enterprise growth.

"Constellis is aligning innovation with mission in a way that elevates how organizations sense, decide, and respond," said Rahimitabar. "LEXSO™ is designed to fuse sensors, AI, and decision engines into a unified framework to accelerate response times, strengthen resilience, and enhance the connection between technology and operations. I am excited to lead this next chapter to scale systems integration and advance the LEXSO™ platform to full enterprise production."

About LEXSO™

Layered Extended Security Operations (LEXSO™) is an AI-enabled, mission-adaptive platform designed to integrate sensors and decision engines into a single operating solution to enhance decision-making and elevate human-performance. At its' core is a powerful open-architecture platform engineered to unify diverse technologies into a single, responsive ecosystem. LEXSO™ delivers advanced technology services that enable real-time situational awareness, muti-sensor data fusion and autonomous operational workflows tailored to unique mission environments. Whether in a secure fixed facility or a forward-deployed mobile unit, services adapt and scale to the complexity of the mission and drive better outcomes.

About Constellis

Constellis is a global leader in integrated security, training, and risk management solutions. Merging unmatched expertise with advanced technology, we protect people, infrastructure, and operations in the world's most complex environments. Our highly skilled professionals are driven by a commitment to excellence, compliance, and integrity, delivering mission-critical support with confidence and precision. As a trusted partner across industries, domains, and geographies, Constellis empowers customers to secure mission success.

