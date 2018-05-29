Construction Camera Leader TrueLook Announces Integration with PlanGrid

"Our goal at TrueLook is to put our camera technology easily into the hands of construction workers who can use it to make decisions both big and small," said Ken Pittman, chief marketing officer for TrueLook. "Previously users had to access photos within TrueLook separately. Now, if contractors are collaborating on a site plan in PlanGrid, TrueLook users can attach pictures directly to that plan, create albums for the images and email photos to other PlanGrid users," It's seamless interactivity that makes the platforms work together more efficiently."

TrueLook provides construction jobsite camera technology including live jobsite viewing, construction time-lapses, HD security recording, and drone photography. PlanGrid's construction productivity software enables users to collaborate in real-time on all project documents, such as plans, punch lists, RFIs and daily reports. The integration of TrueLook with PlanGrid allows users to select, manage and organize TrueLook photos directly through PlanGrid and access Plangrid contacts from within TrueLook.

"With immediate access to TrueLook's project imagery within PlanGrid, our customers can collaborate in real-time and make better decisions on the jobsite," said James Cook, head of strategic alliances and partnerships at PlanGrid. "We welcome TrueLook to our expanding partner ecosystem and are proud to be able to offer our customers even more powerful tools to extend their PlanGrid investment."

TrueLook continues to enhance their offerings through software integrations and hardware upgrades. The PlanGrid integration is one of four recent integrations and new camera technology will be unveiled later this year.

About TrueLook

TrueLook is the only construction camera company to combine live jobsite viewing, project time-lapsing, and HD security recording in one turnkey system. They provide the best project management tools, at a lower price, with the industry's most user-friendly interface. TrueLook has been a pioneer of new construction camera technologies for over 20 years. Their cameras capture over 50,000 time-lapse photos every day across the U.S. and Canada, and have delivered more than two billion images to customers. To find out more, visit www.TrueLook.com or call 866-811-2321.

