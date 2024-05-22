TrueLook Appoints Roger Yarrow as Chief Executive Officer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueLook, a leading provider of construction camera technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Roger Yarrow as its Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Yarrow, a co-founder who previously served as TrueLook's Chief Operating Officer, brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the company's vision and operations.

During his previous role as Chief Operating Officer, Yarrow played a crucial part in molding TrueLook's technical direction and operational structure. His contributions were instrumental in advancing the company's offerings. Before joining TrueLook, Yarrow held key positions at IBM and Xerox, honing his skills in systems administration, programming, and hardware development.

"Roger's proven track record of leadership, coupled with his deep understanding of technology's role in transforming the construction industry, makes him the ideal choice to lead TrueLook into its next chapter," said Matthew Roszak, Chairman and Co-Founder of TrueLook. "His vision and strategic acumen will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Under Yarrow's leadership, TrueLook aims to enhance its market presence and product portfolio, which includes state-of-the-art construction cameras and advanced analytics. His appointment comes at a crucial time as TrueLook looks to capitalize on the rising demand for advanced construction technology solutions, with a focus on providing comprehensive jobsite visibility.

Yarrow expressed his enthusiasm for his new role by saying, "Being appointed as CEO of TrueLook is truly an honor. It has been an amazing journey with an exceptional team, and I am excited about the impact our technology is making in the construction industry. I am looking forward to building upon our success and pushing the boundaries to better serve our clients, the industry, and our organization."

Outside of his professional achievements, Yarrow enjoys traveling with his family and mountain biking, activities that reflect his adventurous spirit and commitment to balance in life.

SOURCE TrueLook