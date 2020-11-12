Construction Collaboration Tech Oracle Aconex for Defense Earns FedRAMP Moderate Authorization

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Aconex for Defense has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate authorization. Now, U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) agencies and their delivery partners can use the solution to streamline construction project management.

Oracle Aconex for Defense is a high compliance security-approved instance of Oracle Aconex, a secure cloud-based platform that improves project collaboration by connecting teams and information in a common data environment (CDE). Oracle Aconex for Defense provides highly secure information management, reporting, and workflow automation to drive efficiency, visibility, and control across project processes.

FedRAMP provides a standard approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services (CSPs) used by the U.S. Federal government and its partners. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) recently provided the formal authorization for use of Oracle Aconex for Defense. The solution is the first construction project information management and collaboration software to reach this achievement.

The USACE's FedRAMP Moderate Authorization of Oracle Aconex for Defense signals our:

Continued investment and commitment to providing purpose-built commercial off-the-shelf industry applications for federal defense agencies; and

Support of the DoD's ongoing commitment to IT modernization in the cloud, data security, data management, and knowledge management, among other initiatives.

"Our first FedRAMP authorization is a significant milestone for Oracle Construction and Engineering, as we are dedicated to providing cloud solutions to support the U.S. federal government's overarching goal of modernizing its technology infrastructure," said Mark Webster, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Construction and Engineering. "We look forward to supporting the USACE and their customers, partners and sister agencies as they work together to deliver vital projects."

About Oracle Construction and Engineering

Asset owners and project leaders rely on Oracle Construction and Engineering solutions for the visibility and control, connected supply chain, and data security needed to drive performance and mitigate risk across their processes, projects, and organization. Our scalable cloud construction management software solutions enable digital transformation for teams that plan, build, and operate critical assets, improving efficiency, collaboration, and change control across the project lifecycle. www.oracle.com/construction-and-engineering.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

