Construction Efforts Underway on Topgolf's Second Venue in St. Louis Area

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sports and entertainment leader Topgolf will bring its technology-enabled experience to Midtown St. Louis with a new venue, expected to open in late 2023. The venue, which will be the second to serve Greater St. Louis, will be located south of the Saint Louis University campus at the intersection of Chouteau Avenue and Compton Avenue, south of I-64.

"As a company focused on enabling more people to play the game of golf, we're excited for the opportunity to continue building strong relationships within the St. Louis community," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. "We hope this second venue enables even more people to grab a club and come play."

Situated within view of the Gateway Arch, the future open-air, three-level venue will feature 102 outdoor hitting bays with all the comforts of inside, a full-service restaurant and bar with chef-inspired menu items and top-shelf drinks, music and year-round family-friendly programs. It'll also be fully equipped with the company's signature Toptracer technology, the most trusted ball-tracing technology in the golf industry that powers the experience at the venue and enables Players to enjoy games like Angry Birds and Jewel Jam. On top of that, Players will also be able to take advantage of an outdoor patio, rooftop terrace and private event space.

The land for the future venue, which is in the city's 19th Ward, was acquired from Saint Louis University and will bring community and economic development benefits in the form of tax revenue and approximately 400 new jobs. Designed to inspire a lifelong love for golf, Topgolf will support the St. Louis community through donations, volunteering programs and charitable events, including the Youth Play It Forward initiative in which Topgolf invites high school golf teams and charities that support youth mentorship, leadership and empowerment to play at Topgolf for free during select times.

"Topgolf has an exemplary record of working with and supporting area youth programs," said 19th Ward Alderwoman Marlene Davis. "Not only will this transformative project bring more quality entertainment and recreational opportunities to our community, but it also means hundreds of more jobs and a remarkable economic impact for the City of St. Louis."

The new Topgolf is the latest project in the 400-acre development area guided by the St. Louis Midtown Redevelopment Corporation (STLMRC). Saint Louis University formed STLMRC in partnership with SSM Health five years ago. New entertainment, recreational and community facilities are among the priorities of this dynamic redevelopment effort.

"We are excited that Topgolf believes in our vision and is making this substantial investment in a neighborhood that we have been proud to call home for so many years," said Saint Louis University President Fred P. Pestello, Ph.D. "We are confident this project will bring even more vibrancy to our Midtown campus, the new Prospect Yards district and the Greater St. Louis region."

This will be Topgolf's second entertainment venue in the state of Missouri, as the company also operates a venue in Chesterfield, 30 minutes west of downtown St. Louis.

