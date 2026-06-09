Construction Executive Magazine Names Deltek a Top Construction Technology Firm for the Sixth Consecutive Year

The honor recognizes Deltek ComputerEase as a leader in innovation for the construction industry, offering professionals the clarity and control they need to effectively manage jobs

HERNDON, Va., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek®, the intelligent platform for project-based businesses, today announced that Construction Executive has named Deltek ComputerEase to its 2026 Top Construction Technology Firms list. Deltek ComputerEase provides real-time job costing to construction contractors, enabling them to easily track and manage billing, payroll, project financial performance and compliance to make better decisions for their businesses.

Now in its 23rd year of publication, Construction Executive is the leading trade magazine about the business of construction. The CE Top Tech list was developed by asking hundreds of firms that provide technology and software solutions for the construction industry to complete a nomination form, including the firm's product offerings specific to the AEC industry. There was no fee to participate, and not every firm that completed the nomination form made this curated list.

"In today's ever-changing construction industry, professionals are under increasing pressure to manage job costs and delivery timelines, while remaining compliant," said John Meibers, Vice President and General Manager of Deltek ComputerEase. "Having a technology partner that provides visibility into every part of the business is critical to their ability to deliver successfully with speed, clarity, and control. Being recognized by CE Magazine for the sixth year in a row underscores our commitment to helping contractors make their operations stronger and more profitable."

"ComputerEase helps us stay in tune with where the jobs are and really helps us manage our business—it gives us a full view of everything. It just makes things just a lot more efficient," said Jack Nix, Chief Operating Officer at Shelby Erectors. "You can do more with less people, because Deltek has created a platform that really works well within itself. And it has a lot of different solutions. There's so much besides the basic accounting needs that are in there that it's invaluable."

To see the full list of Top Construction Technology Firms 2026 award recipients, visit Construction Executive.

About Deltek

Deltek is the intelligent platform that powers the project lifecycle — from ERP and accounting to project bidding, planning, delivery, and analysis. Trusted by 30,000 organizations across government contracting, aerospace and defense, architecture and engineering, construction, and consulting, Deltek delivers the speed, clarity, and control needed when the stakes are high. Learn more at deltek.com

SOURCE Deltek