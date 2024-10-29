Construction Executive Names Unanet to 2024 Top Construction Technology List

DULLES, Va., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again Unanet was selected by Construction Executive Magazine (CE) as a 2024 Top Construction Technology firm™. Unanet's leading customer relationship management (CRM) solution for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries were recognized as top tools in the CRM Business Development category, as well as the Estimating/Takeoff and Bidding categories.

Effectively managing new business is especially vital right now, since most AEC firms are confident about the current business environment, according to the most recent Unanet AEC Inspire Report. A large share — 86 percent — of respondents hold an optimistic business outlook, and 42 percent say they're "very optimistic." Industry leading technology tools like Unanet's CRM and ERP solutions help AEC businesses maximize their potential, win more businesses, and efficiently manage projects overall.

"Our commitment is to help AEC firms streamline proposals, optimize their pipelines, and ultimately win more business, so it's gratifying that Construction Executive recognizes how effective and efficient our purpose-built solutions are," said Akshay Mahajan, Executive Vice President of AEC for Unanet. "We aim to be the ultimate team player helping our customers succeed every time, through modern, purpose-built technology backed by helpful, friendly, knowledgeable people."

Unanet CRM for AEC has helped firms win more than 465,000 projects across the country. Thousands of respected, successful AEC firms such as Swinerton and ISG use Unanet to help them win more business and manage business operations. As more than 70 percent of businesses in the AEC Inspire Report say the expect win rates of over 50 percent for the year ahead, efficiencies from Unanet equip firms with the tools they need to maximize their successes.

"The AEC firms most confident in their future are those that are harnessing technology to unlock and act on data-driven insights across their entire organizations," continued Mahajan. "Unanet's platform gives customers the confidence they need to make more informed business decisions about business development, resources, talent management, financials, and even M&A activities."

Now in its 21st year of publication, Construction Executive is the leading trade magazine about the business of construction. The September/October 2024 issue features a comprehensive list of The Top Construction Technology Firms that are helping construction companies streamline accounting processes, improve productivity and safety, and increase profitability.

