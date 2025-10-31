Construction Firms Urged to Modernize ERP Systems to Boost Profitability and Efficiency, Says Info-Tech Research Group

With construction firms managing increasingly complex, project-based operations, Info-Tech Research Group's newly published Navigating the ERP Landscape for the Construction Industry blueprint outlines a three-phase framework to help IT leaders evaluate, select, and implement ERP systems tailored to industry needs. The firm's research insights show how a structured approach can reduce implementation risks, streamline workflows, and enhance long-term operational efficiency for construction firms.

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - ERP systems are essential for driving efficiency and competitiveness in the construction sector; however, the complexity of the vendor market landscape and the high cost of implementation often prevent organizations from realizing their full value. Info-Tech Research Group's latest research findings reveal that vendor overload, project-based complexity, and limited resources frequently stall ERP initiatives, leaving firms without the right tools to support growth.

To address these challenges, the global IT research and advisory firm has published Navigating the ERP Landscape for the Construction Industry, a comprehensive blueprint that provides IT leaders with a structured framework for evaluating, selecting, and implementing ERP solutions tailored to their needs.

"The construction industry is unique as each company operates in different domains. With the project-based business model these companies follow, it is important for them to remain adaptive within their operations," says Michael Adams, a research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "Construction-specific ERPs have become essential for translating complex project data into strategic insights. When implemented effectively, these systems enable leaders to streamline collaboration, reduce costly manual rework, and position their organizations for sustainable growth."

Info-Tech's Three-Phased ERP Evaluation Framework for Construction Firms

The firm's Navigating the ERP Landscape for the Construction Industry blueprint helps organizations achieve measurable outcomes such as reduced rework, improved project delivery timelines, and increased visibility across the value chain. Info-Tech's resource introduces a clear and strategic methodology to simplify ERP selection and ensure that technology investments directly support business objectives. This approach is especially timely as the construction industry is facing mounting project scale, accelerating digital transformation, and economic pressure, all of which demand faster, data-informed decisions.

Through its structured guidance, the blueprint helps leaders map industry challenges, define precise business requirements, and evaluate ERP solutions against consistent criteria. The following three-phase ERP evaluation framework from Info-Tech enables construction organizations to navigate vendor complexity and confidently select systems that align with long-term goals:

Identify Key Market Trends – IT and business leaders start by defining the unique industry challenges that their construction firm is facing, analyzing the ERP landscape, and uncovering the tangible organizational gains achievable through ERP adoption. This step ensures that leadership teams understand both what's available and what matters most in their specific market. Define Business Requirements – CIOs and department heads work together to map organizational capabilities and goals, assess the current state of information management, and pinpoint the ERP features critical for success. This collaboration ensures that teams stay focused on solutions that directly support core workflows and growth strategies. Assess Solutions – IT leaders then need to establish clear evaluation criteria, build a shortlist of viable vendors, and systematically score ERP systems to identify the best fit. This structured assessment approach helps teams avoid common selection and implementation pitfalls that can derail projects and inflate costs.

As construction projects grow in scale and complexity, having the right ERP system is essential for operational efficiency, cost control, and long-term competitiveness. Info-Tech's strategic three-phase methodology outlined in the blueprint provides IT leaders with the insight needed to make informed decisions, reduce implementation risks, and align technology with strategic organizational objectives.

By combining a clear understanding of market trends, carefully defined requirements, and a disciplined solution assessment process, construction firms can leverage ERP systems as catalysts for growth, adaptability, and innovation in a fast-evolving industry.

