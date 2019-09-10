Construction of Watercrest Fort Mill Assisted Living and Memory Care on Schedule for Spring 2020 Opening

Watercrest Fort Mill will offer 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. Residents will enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

The innovative design of Watercrest Fort Mill includes a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, and children's play space. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Residence will showcase an 'outdoor' streetscape with salon and spa, bakery, post office, and numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"Each Watercrest community is purpose-built to provide our residents with a sense of security, comfort, health, and happiness, in an upscale, enriching environment," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We are blessed to partner with Waypoint Residential and Shiel Sexton in making Watercrest Fort Mill a reality for the close-knit community of Fort Mill-Indian Land."

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Watercrest Fort Mill is ideally situated at 8154 English Clover Lane, in one of South Carolina's fastest growing communities. It is the second senior living development project partnered between Watercrest Senior Living Group and Waypoint Residential. Their first project, Watercrest Newnan Assisted Living and Memory Care is welcoming residents this fall in Newnan, Georgia.

For information about Watercrest Fort Mill, contact Laurie Venden, Sales Specialist at 772-205-0659.

Waypoint Residential, LLC ("Waypoint") is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm specializing in rental housing. Waypoint acquires and develops conventional multifamily, student and senior housing properties throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.waypointresidential.com.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities, and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

