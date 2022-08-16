Construction Procurement Platform Kojo Improves Inventory Management for Contractors With New Digital Solution

First-of-its-kind digital solution empowers contractors with enhanced warehouse inventory tracking capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kojo – the construction industry's leading procurement platform – today announced its new warehouse inventory management offering. Kojo Warehouse is the first and only solution for contractors to track and manage their warehouse material inventory in real-time. The offering provides visibility into both general and job-specific warehouse stock, at any time, from anywhere.

"Contractors have lacked true visibility into their warehouses for too long," said Maria Rioumine, CEO and founder of Kojo. "We've heard from customers that they need a streamlined, efficient way to manage their warehouses and take control over the current instability in the industry. Kojo's Warehouse is the first solution that ensures contractors have immediate insight into their material inventory, and empowers them to reduce costs and cut waste."

Increasing construction costs , material and labor shortages , and supply chain constraints are putting contractors at risk of going over budget or completing projects late. These challenges, paired with tedious and error-prone warehouse management practices, such as pen-and-paper notes or Excel sheets, result in contractors wasting money, time, and materials.

Kojo's Warehouse solution empowers contractors to streamline their inventory management system and procure the materials they need faster. By connecting the warehouse, office, field teams, and vendors on one platform, Kojo gives contractors real-time visibility into what they have in their warehouse, while making it easy to request quotes and make purchases with vendors for materials they need.

"With Kojo's Warehouse solution, our team now has transparency into what materials are available for our jobsites – whether we're in the field, office or the warehouse,'' said Gary Philips, president at Premier Service Company Inc., a full-service electrical, heating, cooling, plumbing, and alarm contractor. "By not having to order material that has already been purchased, we are saving a significant amount of time and money, and staying on budget."

Utilizing Kojo Warehouse, contractors can better manage their warehouse materials to make smarter purchasing decisions and reduce the time it takes to deliver materials to the jobsite. This helps contractors become more resilient to challenges such as backorders and delivery delays, high prices for last-minute orders, and material waste. Kojo Warehouse also creates additional cost savings by empowering contractors to increase buyouts and bulk orders.

Kojo Warehouse is now available for all trade and self-perform contractors who manage a warehouse. To learn more about Kojo's Warehouse solution, please visit https://www.usekojo.com/solutions/warehouse .

About Kojo

Kojo, the construction industry's leading procurement platform, enables trade and self-perform general contractors to take control of their margins by consolidating the procurement process onto one, all-inclusive digital platform. By connecting the field, office, warehouse, accounting teams, and vendors, contractors gain visibility into real-time materials spending and usage, streamline workflows, and increase labor productivity. Contractors have access to a network of thousands of vendors to source the best prices and availability, find cost savings and reduce material waste. Kojo is trusted by hundreds of contractors and utilized by thousands of construction professionals across the country every day. To learn more, visit www.usekojo.com .

SOURCE Kojo