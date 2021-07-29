Construction, Transportation Equipment Markets to Spur US Demand for Titanium

CLEVELAND, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for titanium mineral concentrates is forecast to advance 9.1% per year in volume terms through 2025, according to Titanium: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Suppliers of titanium mineral concentrates will benefit from expected growth in US production of titanium dioxide pigment and titanium sponge metal. Imports will continue to fulfill the majority of domestic orders, as US output is small relative to demand. Demand for titanium dioxide pigment will primarily be driven by the continued expansion in building construction activity, due to its position as a major market for paint and plastic. Increases in various manufacturing sectors, including transportation equipment, will also support demand for paint and plastic – and hence domestic production – further boosting pigment consumption. Faster gains will be prevented by the use of substitutes or extenders for titanium dioxide pigment that help users lower costs. The expected rebound in production of aerospace equipment will drive demand for titanium metal. Suppliers benefit from a lack of comparable substitutes, but titanium metal's high cost forces users to use cheaper alternatives when possible.

In 2021, demand for titanium mineral concentrates is projected to rebound 24% from depressed 2020 levels as the uncertainty caused by COVID-19 eases and producers of pigments, metal, and other products increase output to meet immediate sales orders and engage in inventory buildup in anticipation of further growth. Markets for titanium pigment and metal such as building products and transportation equipment are projected to return to growth in 2021, affording producers to increase volumes of concentrates purchased.

These and other key insights are featured in Titanium: United States. This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US demand for titanium mineral concentrates, titanium dioxide pigments, and titanium metal in metric tons and nominal US dollars at the producer level. Total demand for titanium mineral concentrates in metric tons represents titanium dioxide content and is segmented by application in terms of:

pigments

other applications such as carbides, chemicals, and metal sponge

Demand for titanium dioxide pigment in metric tons is segmented by application as follows:

paint

plastic and rubber

paper

other applications such as ceramics, food coloring, and ink

Paint refers to both architectural paint and industrial and manufacturing coatings.

Demand for titanium metal – including both metal sponge and scrap – in metric tons is segmented by application as follows:

aerospace

other applications such as chemical processing components, marine equipment, oil and gas production and processing equipment

To illustrate historical trends, total demand in volume and value terms, price trends, the various segments in volume terms, and trade in mineral concentrates in volume terms are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Titanium-United-States-FF65014/?progid=91541

