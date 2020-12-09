Construction underway at Mattamy Homes' Island Village at Celebration

"Everyone at Mattamy is excited and proud to be part of building the future at Celebration," said David Baselice, President of Mattamy's Orlando Division. "Long before pen was put to page, conversations around tradition, community and value led the way for developing the design for Island Village."

Site development is now underway on the initial phase of Island Village where, via a grand trellis bridge, the village will connect to Celebration and Celebration Boulevard. The first phase will include 279 single-family homesites featuring both one- and two-story designs on 40-foot, 55-foot, and 70-foot lots, as well as two-story townhomes. Six model homes consisting of two single-family designs and four townhomes are also under construction.

"Celebration's award-winning design, new-urbanism and community-centric lifestyle are attributes that have inspired us at Mattamy Homes for more than 40 years. We believe in building homes and communities that reflect how families really live. This philosophy is commonly referred to as "The Mattamy Way," and it keeps us centered on a holistic developmental approach to enrich people's lives." added Baselice.

Mattamy Homes will offer all-new floor plans exclusive to Island Village. With three, four or five bedrooms, the open concept designs will offer 1,613 to over 3,200 square feet of living space and two- and three-car garages. Architectural styles available consist of Classical, Colonial, Coastal, Mediterranean, and Craftsman.

"Each plan has been thoughtfully designed to create connections indoors and out," said Elizabeth Manchester, Mattamy's Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Orlando Division. "It's the ideal setting to create lasting memories with family and foster new friendships with neighbors."

In addition to having access to the array of amenities within Downtown Celebration, Island Village residents will enjoy tree-lined vistas framed by generous park and recreations spaces, flexible gathering areas, walking and biking trails, a playground, serene ponds and a resort style clubhouse with fitness center and community pool.

"Island Village at Celebration, measuring approximately 350 acres, will be the largest village by land area, in Celebration," said Baselice. "And we are honored to be part of the community, its story, and the incredible lifestyle and location that is uniquely Celebration."

From its envisioning Celebration has been steeped in magic, memories, and moments that make it a community truly unlike any other. Today, Celebration is a nationally renowned master-planned community with more than 6,500 residences and a vibrant downtown area featuring a town hall, post office, shops, restaurants, sidewalk cafés, seasonal carnivals, parades and a coalition of community- centric lifestyle organizations.

Island Village at Celebration by Mattamy Homes will open for sales in Spring 2021. To receive exclusive updates as the neighborhood progresses, join the VIP Interest List by visiting MattamyHomes.com/Orlando.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Dallas, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

