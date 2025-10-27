Mattamy Homes honored as 2025 Top Workplace in Tucson, AZ

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest family-owned homebuilder, has been recognized as a 2025 Tucson Top Workplaces winner by Energage.

Only 11 organizations with up to 150 employees in the Tucson Metro Area earned a spot on this year's list, and Mattamy Homes is proud to be among them. This is the first time the company has applied for and received this prestigious honor.

Mattamy Homes has been recognized as a 2025 Tucson Top Workplaces winner by Energage. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) In Tucson, Mattamy team members have put the company’s core value of Community into action by helping build a Habitat for Humanity home, conserving and transplanting cacti and plants, serving meals at the Primavera Men’s Shelter, and organizing local school supply and holiday drives. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

"This award is especially meaningful because it reflects our team members' voices," said Anjela Salyer, President of Mattamy Homes' Tucson Division. "At Mattamy, we are committed not only to building exceptional homes and communities, but also to creating a workplace where people feel they belong, are empowered to thrive, and can see a future for themselves. This recognition affirms we are on the right path and motivates us to keep raising the bar."

The Tucson Top Workplaces award celebrates organizations that prioritize a people-first culture and demonstrate exceptional employee satisfaction. This award is based entirely on confidential employee feedback gathered through the Energage Workplace Survey.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Mattamy's culture emphasizes inclusion, support and community involvement. Team members benefit from unique programs like the Employee Home Ownership Program, which provides financial support toward purchasing a Mattamy home, as well as the Mattamy Volunteer Program, which offers paid volunteer days, donation matching and community grants.

In Tucson, team members have put the company's core value of Community into action by helping build a Habitat for Humanity home, conserving and transplanting cacti and plants, serving meals at the Primavera Men's Shelter, and organizing local school supply and holiday drives. These efforts demonstrate pride and commitment to both their workplace and the broader community.

About Mattamy Homes



Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of operations history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, Dallas and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited