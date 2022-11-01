Construction Underway of WOW! Fiber Network in Altamonte Springs, Florida

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced construction is underway in its first Greenfield market in Central Florida, bringing WOW!'s state-of-the-art all-IP fiber network to residents and businesses in Altamonte Springs. WOW!'s entrance into Seminole County is part of the company's growth into new markets to meet the rising demand for fast and reliable broadband.

Earlier this year, WOW! announced it would bring its advanced fiber technology and award-winning customer service to customers in Seminole County and Orange County in Central Florida as part of its ongoing Greenfield market expansions . The company will offer its innovative technology and robust product suite that provides choice, reliability, speed and value.

"In addition to offering fast and reliable broadband options to Central Florida, we are committed to being a true community partner," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "One of the things that makes WOW! unique is our company culture – we are committed to our people, our customers and the communities we live and work in. We look forward to surprising and delighting customers with our core values of respect, integrity, spirit of service, and accountability."

WOW! anticipates its services will become available in some parts of Altamonte Springs soon. Residents will be able to subscribe to WOW! fiber services which include symmetrical Internet speeds up to 5 Gigs. Subscribers to WOW!'s fiber Internet will also receive a Whole-Home WiFi (mesh network) device, modem, professional install, and unlimited data when they sign up. WOW! also offers WOW tv+ , reliable home phone plans, WOW! mobile powered by Reach , and flexible, comprehensive solutions for businesses . Services will quickly become available in additional communities across Seminole County and Orange County.

As part of its ongoing commitment to partnering with the communities it serves, WOW! recently made a $45,000 donation to the Goldsboro Elementary Magnet School Kids Space Center in neighboring Sanford, Florida to update the technology and simulation software for the students.

For more information on WOW! and to find out if its services are available in your area, please visit www.wowway.com/coming-soon/florida/seminole-county .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

