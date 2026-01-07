WideOpenWest (WOW!) Announces Additional Executive Appointments to Lead Growth and Transformation Strategy

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WideOpenWest (WOW!), a leading provider of fiber-broadband internet services and advanced connectivity solutions, today announced additional appointments to its senior leadership team following the completion of its take-private acquisition by affiliated investment funds of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG), a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure, and Crestview Partners, a leading private equity firm. All of the executives report to newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Frank van der Post.

"This new team will help us thrive as we work together to transform the company, enhance the customer experience and accelerate our growth," said Mr. van der Post. "As we embark on this new path, I'd like to thank departing leaders for their service to WOW! and for working with us to ensure a smooth transition for our colleagues and our customers."

The executive appointments, which are effective immediately, involve finance, sales and marketing, customer experience, legal, human resources, IT/engineering and other key functional areas of the business:

Patrick Bratton, Chief Financial Officer: Mr. Bratton will oversee the Finance, Accounting and Tax teams, as well as Financial Planning, Analysis, Business Partnership and Procurement. Pat previously served for over 20 years as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President at Breezeline, a fiber internet, TV, voice and mobile provider. Before joining Breezeline, he served as Chief Financial Officer at both Quorum Broadcast Holdings and Sullivan Broadcast Holdings. Pat began his career at Price Waterhouse in Boston.

Mr. Bratton will oversee the Finance, Accounting and Tax teams, as well as Financial Planning, Analysis, Business Partnership and Procurement. Pat previously served for over 20 years as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President at Breezeline, a fiber internet, TV, voice and mobile provider. Before joining Breezeline, he served as Chief Financial Officer at both Quorum Broadcast Holdings and Sullivan Broadcast Holdings. Pat began his career at Price Waterhouse in Boston. Aaron Brace, Chief Technology and Information Officer: Mr. Brace will lead Network and IT Infrastructure and Security, Software Development, Data, Artificial Intelligence, and Field Engineering teams. Aaron has designed, installed, and supported systems and network architectures for over 20 years, most recently as Vice President of Information Technology for Cogeco Communications. Before that, he served as the Vice President of Engineering at both Breezeline and Harron Communications, overseeing IT, security, and data centers, as well as network deployment and operations.

Mr. Brace will lead Network and IT Infrastructure and Security, Software Development, Data, Artificial Intelligence, and Field Engineering teams. Aaron has designed, installed, and supported systems and network architectures for over 20 years, most recently as Vice President of Information Technology for Cogeco Communications. Before that, he served as the Vice President of Engineering at both Breezeline and Harron Communications, overseeing IT, security, and data centers, as well as network deployment and operations. Courtland Madock, Chief Commercial Officer: Ms. Madock will lead all Brand, Marketing, Digital Channel and Sales functions. Courtland has extensive experience in telecom marketing, most recently working at Brightspeed, where she held positions including President of the Consumer Group, Executive Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer. Previously, Courtland served as Vice President of Marketing for U.S. Cellular, holding leadership roles that oversaw acquisition, pricing, retention, lifecycle management, and business strategy.

Ms. Madock will lead all Brand, Marketing, Digital Channel and Sales functions. Courtland has extensive experience in telecom marketing, most recently working at Brightspeed, where she held positions including President of the Consumer Group, Executive Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer. Previously, Courtland served as Vice President of Marketing for U.S. Cellular, holding leadership roles that oversaw acquisition, pricing, retention, lifecycle management, and business strategy. Heather McCallion, Chief Experience Officer: Ms. McCallion will lead customer experience, product management, market expansion and business transformation initiatives. Heather served most recently as Vice President of New Business and Business Transformation at Breezeline, where she excelled in pursuing continuous improvement, process efficiencies, and project management. At Breezeline, Heather built new revenue streams and business opportunities, including the launch of a mobile phone service.

Ms. McCallion will lead customer experience, product management, market expansion and business transformation initiatives. Heather served most recently as Vice President of New Business and Business Transformation at Breezeline, where she excelled in pursuing continuous improvement, process efficiencies, and project management. At Breezeline, Heather built new revenue streams and business opportunities, including the launch of a mobile phone service. Roger Seiken, Senior Vice President and General Counsel: Mr. Seiken, continuing in his current role at WOW!, will oversee all legal, regulatory and government affairs efforts. Roger has provided legal services and strategic counsel to business clients and the telecommunications industry for over 20 years and has extensive experience in negotiating and closing complex business transactions. Before joining WOW! in 2017, he served as Associate General Counsel of Legal Affairs at Verizon Communications, Inc.

Mr. Seiken, continuing in his current role at WOW!, will oversee all legal, regulatory and government affairs efforts. Roger has provided legal services and strategic counsel to business clients and the telecommunications industry for over 20 years and has extensive experience in negotiating and closing complex business transactions. Before joining WOW! in 2017, he served as Associate General Counsel of Legal Affairs at Verizon Communications, Inc. Kristine DiFiore, Senior Vice President, Human Resources: Ms. DiFiore will lead all Human Resources functions, including HR Operations, Talent Management, Compensation & Total Rewards and Organizational Effectiveness. Kristine has extensive experience leading change and positioning organizations for growth. Kristine previously served as Vice President of Human Resources for Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H., and as Chief Human Resources Officer for Care Dimensions in Danvers, Mass. She also served as Vice President of Human Resources for Home Health Foundation in Lawrence, Mass.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. ("DigitalBridge" or the "Company") (NYSE: DBRG), a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure, and Crestview Partners ("Crestview") announced on December 31, 2025 that it had closed on its previously announced transaction with WOW! and yesterday appointed Mr. van der Post as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. van der Post previously led Cogeco's U.S. fiber-broadband business as President of Breezeline.

DigitalBridge and Crestview plan to invest in expanding and upgrading WOW!'s networks, adopting new technologies, and ensuring that the organization has the necessary resources and support to continue delivering fast, reliable internet service and a high-quality customer experience at competitive prices.

About WOW!

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 20 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber networks in Central Florida, Hernando County, Florida, Greenville County, South Carolina and Livingston County, Michigan. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 12 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last eight consecutive years and making the 2024 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of 30 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages $108 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

About Crestview

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a New York-based private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm manages funds with over $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments and is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the firm's specialty areas: media, industrials, and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com .

Media Contacts

WOW!

Debra Havins

(720) 527-8214

[email protected]

DigitalBridge

Jonathan Keehner/Sarah Salky

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

[email protected]

Crestview

Jeffrey Taufield or Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

(212) 521-4800

[email protected] or [email protected]

Andrew Walton

(610) 585-2123

[email protected]

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.