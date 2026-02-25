WOW! Expands Fiber Network Across Southeastern Alabama Backed by $2.39 Million ADECA Grant

More than 1,000 homes and businesses in rural and previously underserved communities now have access to faster fiber internet

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone , a leading broadband services provider, today announced the completion of its fiber buildout in Houston and Henry counties in southeastern Alabama. The expansion of WOW!'s fiber network in these areas was made possible through a $2.39 million grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) and a $1.02 million contribution from WOW!, for a total investment of $3.41 million.

For many rural Alabamians, the lack of reliable high-speed internet is more than an inconvenience; it is a significant barrier to economic mobility, healthcare, and education. The grant, awarded by ADECA in 2024 , has enabled WOW! to reach the more than 15% of residents and business owners who previously lacked access.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to WOW! and ADECA for their invaluable support in expanding broadband access throughout Houston County," said Brandon Shoupe, chairman of the Houston County Commission. "Thanks to this collaborative partnership, we have successfully deployed cutting-edge fiber technology in the Gordon, Pansey, Houston and Henry Counties and Columbia areas. Building upon previous upgrades in the rural communities of Ashford and Cottonwood, we eagerly anticipate continuing our work with WOW! in this region," said Shoupe.

"The completion of this fiber buildout advances our mission to provide high-performance, reliable connectivity to our communities," said Frank van der Post, CEO of WOW!. "By leveraging critical support from ADECA, we aren't just expanding our footprint; we are providing access to modern economic opportunity and empowering our Alabama customers to thrive in a digital-first world."

New and existing customers in select areas in the towns of Headland, Gordon, Columbia and Pansey can benefit from Community Support pricing and access to WOW!'s speeds, pricing, packages and products. WOW!'s broad suite of offerings also includes WOW! mobile powered by Reach , comprehensive business solutions, and bundling options with YouTube TV , one of the most popular and robust live TV video services.

To learn more about WOW!, please visit www.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly two million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 20 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber networks in Central Florida, Hernando County, Florida, Greenville County, South Carolina and Livingston County, Michigan. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 12 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work for in the Nation, winning the award for the last eight consecutive years and making the 2024 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.