Constructor is the Only Vendor Named a Customers' Choice in 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Search and Product Discovery Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Constructor , the leading AI-powered search and product discovery platform for enterprise ecommerce companies, today announced it has been named a Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Search and Product Discovery report.1 Constructor is the only vendor to receive the distinction for this market this year.

Voice of the Customer reports synthesize verified feedback posted by end-users to Gartner Peer Insights ™. Gartner Peer Insights™ is Gartner's peer-driven ratings and reviews platform for enterprise IT solutions and services. According to Gartner Peer Insights™, "Vendors placed in the upper-right 'Customers' Choice' quadrant of the 'Voice of the Customer' have scores that meet or exceed the market average for both axes (User Interest and Adoption, and Overall Experience)."

Market definition and ratings summary

In this report, Gartner defines search and product discovery technology as "applications that augment solutions to facilitate navigation, filtering, comparisons and, ultimately, selection of products" — noting that these applications "can provide the digital customer journey from landing on a website or app to finding the correct product and adding to basket."

In addition to being the only vendor named a Customers' Choice vendor in the 2025 document, Constructor received (in the 18 months leading up to Oct. 31, 2025, out of 25 reviews):

A 5 out of 5 overall rating

A 98% willingness to recommend score in end-user reviews, the highest among vendors evaluated in the report

Inside the Constructor platform

Powering more than 10,000 personalized experiences per second, Constructor's AI platform helps shoppers find the products they want to buy — while helping retailers create engaging, revenue-generating experiences across search results , browse functionality , product recommendations , retail media and more.

Recent agentic capabilities, including AI Shopping Agent (ASA) and AI Product Insights Agent (PIA), support conversational search and have dramatically increased add-to-cart rates, purchase rates and conversion rates for leading retailers around the globe.

The customers have spoken

Highlights from customer reviews on Gartner Peer Insights™ include:

"Search and product discovery has always been one of the most important parts of ecommerce to get right," said Kevin Laymoun, chief customer officer, Constructor. "Our AI is built specifically for that challenge — optimizing for ecommerce metrics that matter — and we're proud to be recognized for it in this way. This Customers' Choice distinction is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the people who matter most: our customers."

Additional Gartner inclusions

Constructor's Customers' Choice distinction comes on the heels of other recent inclusions in Gartner research:

Constructor was named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery 2

In the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Search and Product Discovery report 3, Constructor was the only vendor to rank #1 in three out of the five use cases.

For examples of how Constructor helps ecommerce companies increase engagement, loyalty and revenue, please see https://constructor.com/customers .

1 Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Search and Product Discovery, Peer Community Contributors, December 24, 2025.

2 Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery, Mike Lowndes, Noam Dorros, Sandy Shen and Aditya Vasudevan, June 24, 2025.

3 Gartner, Inc., Critical Capabilities for Search and Product Discovery, Aditya Vasudevan, Mike Lowndes, Noam Dorros and Sandy Shen, June 24, 2025.

Disclaimer

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Constructor

Constructor is the AI-driven search and product discovery platform that scales, learns, and adapts to how shoppers actually buy. Its central reasoning engine uses reinforcement learning to improve with every shopper interaction — delivering the right product to the right person in the right context at the right time. By learning directly from real shopper behavior across a company's own properties, Constructor continuously drives stronger performance across the metrics that matter most. Purpose-built for ecommerce, Constructor generates consistent $10M+ lifts for leading brands such as Sephora, Petco, The Very Group, home24, Grove Collaborative and Fisheries Supply. Learn more at constructor.com .

SOURCE Constructor