Constructor Wins 'Retail & Ecommerce' Category in Global AI Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Constructor, the leading AI-powered search and product discovery platform for enterprise ecommerce companies, is a winner in the inaugural Global AI Awards, a program honoring excellence in artificial intelligence. Constructor earned the top honors in the "AI in retail & ecommerce" category — recognizing its AI solutions that help retailers personalize shopping experiences, increase customer engagement, and drive measurable business growth.

Hosted by Global Tech Media, the Global AI Awards program "celebrates groundbreaking achievements in artificial intelligence that are transforming industries and shaping the future" and recognizes "transformative AI solutions with real-world impact." Judges — an esteemed panel of AI experts and industry leaders — evaluated companies from across the world, scoring their solutions on design, impact, creativity and ease of use.

"The organizations recognized this year are leaders in shaping the responsible and groundbreaking future of AI," said Sirisha Lanka, managing director of the Global AI Awards. "They have demonstrated extraordinary innovation, technical excellence, and meaningful real-world impact across essential areas of artificial intelligence. Congratulations to Constructor on its AI leadership in retail and ecommerce: a powerful example of how well-designed solutions can make shopping more intuitive and engaging, while delivering real business value."

Here's what set Constructor apart

Constructor's AI-powered platform, purpose-built for ecommerce, makes it easy for shoppers to discover the products they want to buy — while enabling retailers to optimize experiences for metrics that matter, like conversions, revenue, inventory-balancing and more.

In particular, the Global AI Awards recognized three of Constructor's recent, standout AI innovations:

AI Shopping Agent (ASA) , a conversational tool on retail sites that lets shoppers use natural language to describe what they're looking for (e.g., "Help me find an outfit for a wedding in the Caribbean next month") — returning personalized, in-stock suggestions. Global retailers using ASA have seen measurable lifts in conversions and revenue.

, a conversational tool on retail sites that lets shoppers use natural language to describe what they're looking for (e.g., "Help me find an outfit for a wedding in the Caribbean next month") — returning personalized, in-stock suggestions. Global retailers using ASA have seen measurable lifts in conversions and revenue. AI Product Insights Agent (PIA) , a virtual "product expert" on product detail pages that answers shopper questions, surfaces key details, and helps shoppers buy with confidence — driving major increases in add-to-cart and purchase rates.

, a virtual "product expert" on product detail pages that answers shopper questions, surfaces key details, and helps shoppers buy with confidence — driving major increases in add-to-cart and purchase rates. Retail Media Suite, the first retail media tool to unify paid and organic listings. It uses personalization and predictive AI to serve sponsored ads only when they outperform organic results — ensuring a better experience for shoppers and higher ROI for advertisers, all while protecting retailers' organic revenue.

The momentum keeps building

This Global AI Awards win comes on the heels of other recent awards and milestones for Constructor. In 2025, Fast Company named Constructor one of the top 10 "World's Most Innovative Companies for Retail." Constructor was also honored as the "Most Disruptive Retail Technology" in the Retail Systems Awards; earned six gold Stevie® Awards (across the American Business Awards®, International Business Awards®, and Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence programs); and more. In addition, Constructor is currently a finalist in the Retail Technology Innovation Hub (RTIH) AI in Retail Awards.

In 2025, Constructor was also named a Leader in:

"We're honored to be recognized by the Global AI Awards for our innovations. When we build, we focus on AI that directly improves how people shop and how retailers grow, and it's always inspiring when that's noticed," said Eli Finkelshteyn, CEO and co-founder of Constructor. "As AI rapidly creates new forms of discovery, retailers are under pressure to keep up with rising shopper expectations, while ensuring their bottom line grows. We're committed to helping with AI that is not only cutting-edge, but also practical and meaningful to retailers' bottom line. We're excited about this award, but we're even more excited about some of our plans for 2026. AI will continue to rapidly evolve, and we plan to make sure our customers have access to the most powerful tools available."

About Constructor

Constructor is the only search and product discovery platform tailor-made for enterprise ecommerce where conversions matter. Constructor's AI-first solutions make it easier for shoppers to discover products they want to buy and for ecommerce teams to deliver personalized experiences in real time that drive impressive results. Optimizing specifically for ecommerce metrics like revenue, conversion rate and profit, Constructor generates consistent $10M+ lifts for some of the biggest brands in ecommerce, such as Sephora, Petco, The Very Group, home24, Grove Collaborative and Fisheries Supply. Constructor is a U.S.-based company that was founded in 2015 by Eli Finkelshteyn and Dan McCormick. For more, visit: constructor.com

