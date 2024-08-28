Constructor Takes Home Gold in 2024 International Business Awards®

Constructor's AI Shopping Assistant named best new product for ecommerce; This marks the 3rd Stevie Awards program honoring Constructor this year and Constructor's 5th gold Stevie® Award of 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constructor , the leading AI-powered search and product discovery platform for enterprise ecommerce companies, today announced it is a winner in the 2024 International Business Awards®. The company's AI Shopping Assistant earned a gold Stevie® Award, the highest-level honor, in the "New Product: Electronic Commerce Solution" category — praised for "keeping shoppers engaged on-site, reducing bounce rates and increasing conversion rates."

The International Business Awards (IBAs) are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide — public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small — are eligible to submit nominations. The 2024 IBAs received entries from organizations in 62 nations and territories, with 3,600 nominations submitted.

Impressively, this marks the third Stevie Awards program this year where Constructor has been recognized, as well as Constructor's fifth gold Stevie Award of the year. In addition to the IBAs, Constructor also earned a gold Stevie Award and People's Choice Stevie Award in the 2024 American Business Awards®. And in the inaugural Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, Constructor dominated the ecommerce category : earning gold Stevie Awards for ecommerce "Company of the Year," "Executive of the Year" and "New Product of the Year."

Judges weigh in

More than 300 industry professionals participated in the judging process for the 2024 IBAs. Here's what the judges had to say about Constructor's AI Shopping Assistant:

"This functionality is crucial in keeping shoppers engaged on-site, reducing bounce rates and increasing conversion rates."

"Constructor's AI Shopping Assistant stands out as a powerful tool in modernizing and optimizing online shopping experiences."

"The platform has demonstrated significant business impact and scalability."

"Constructor's AI Shopping Assistant is an impressive innovation in the ecommerce sector, providing a highly personalized and efficient shopping experience."

"This technology significantly enhances the customer journey by making product discovery intuitive and tailored – driving engagement and conversions."

"The ability to seamlessly integrate into various ecommerce interfaces adds flexibility and broad applicability."

Flexibly embedded into ecommerce search, AI Shopping Assistant (ASA) blends generative AI with Constructor's personalization technology. Shoppers can ask questions in longform, natural language — such as "I'm going camping with my kids for the first time. What supplies do we need?" or "Help me find an outfit for a beach wedding in the Caribbean in August." — and get recommendations that make sense, are in stock and are personalized to them. With ASA, grocers, apparel brands and general retailers have seen results including: 10% increase in website revenue, 6% increase in search conversions, 7% increase in clicks and more.

"Getting product discovery right is really important," said Nate Roy, strategic director of ecommerce innovation, Constructor. "The ecommerce companies that do have customers who are more loyal, spend more and act as brand advocates, among other benefits. Our wins across the Stevie Awards programs are a testament to Constructor's success in helping ecommerce companies get this right — creating engaging, revenue-generating digital experiences. We're honored to be recognized and committed to future, continual innovation that drives great value for our customers."

Constructor's wins in the IBAs and other Stevie Awards programs come on the heels of great momentum for the company. Constructor recently announced $25 million Series B funding (nearly tripling its valuation to $550 million since 2021), along with its continued expansion across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In addition, in the last six months alone, Constructor's platform has powered more than 100 billion shopper interactions — enabling brands to deliver hundreds of millions of personalized experiences each day.

About Constructor

Constructor is the only search and product discovery platform tailor-made for enterprise ecommerce where conversions matter. Constructor's AI-first solutions make it easier for shoppers to discover products they want to buy and for ecommerce teams to deliver personalized experiences in real time that drive impressive results. Optimizing specifically for ecommerce metrics like revenue, conversion rate and profit, Constructor generates consistent $10M+ lifts for some of the biggest brands in ecommerce, such as Sephora, Petco, Birkenstock, The Very Group, home24, Grove Collaborative and Fisheries Supply. Constructor is a U.S.-based company that was founded in 2015 by Eli Finkelshteyn and Dan McCormick. For more, visit: constructor.com

