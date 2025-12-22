Consult PR Inc. Announces Consecutive Years of 100+ Annual Awards

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consult PR Inc., a firm that has been around for more than a quarter-century and serves thousands of clients across the United States, announced that it received a whopping 114 awards and recognitions in 2025. This follows more than 100 awards in 2024 and reflects an achievement that is rare in the digital services industry for a company offering custom software, digital marketing, and custom websites under one roof.

The firm credits these results to a stable and long-tenured team, with many employees building decades-long careers at the company, along with clients who take guidance, try new approaches, and invest in leading-edge programs that help them stay ahead in their industries.

"I am very proud of all the hard work and effort that our team has put in on behalf of our clients, which have now been validated with all these wonderful accolades and acknowledgments." — Paul Ramkissoon, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), The Digital WOW, powered by ConsultPR.net.

All the recognitions provide a year-end measure of the firm's work across its service areas, albeit not the most important ones…client feedback and successful initiatives are the truest measures at the end of the day.

About Consult PR

Consult PR Inc., is a full-service digital agency with over twenty-five years of experience serving clients across the United States. The company provides custom software development, digital marketing programs, website design and development, and related digital services under one roof. Having served 1000+ clients, the company focuses on measurable results, service consistency, and strategic guidance that helps clients stay competitive in their industries.

SOURCE Consult PR, Inc.