Consult PR Inc. Introduces The Digital WOW as Its New Brand Identity

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consult PR Inc., announces the evolution of its digital services under The Digital WOW brand, reflecting how the firm has grown in response to changing client needs. Founded nearly three decades ago, Consult PR began as an engineering-first firm focused on custom software development and custom website design and development.

The firm was established through the acquisition and combination of multiple entities, with an early emphasis on engineering-driven solutions. For many years, software and websites remained the core focus of the business.

Approximately 15 years ago, as the firm approached the 1000+ clients milestone, many clients began engaging with newly formed digital marketing providers offering services such as Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Pay-Per-Click (PPC) advertising, digital ad buying, and online reputation management. During this period, clients increasingly questioned why their long-time technology partner was not offering digital marketing services.

Paul Ramkissoon, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), The Digital WOW, powered by ConsultPR.net, explained the shift in direction — "I recall very clearly a two to three-year period where 80% to 90% of our clients contacted me personally to ask why we were not in the digital marketing space. They told us the firms they were working with could not measure or explain what they were doing and felt like the latest generation of snake oil salesmen. They asked when we plan to spin up a digital marketing department. In the best interest of serving our clients, we decided to do exactly that."

Following that decision, Consult PR launched its digital marketing division roughly a decade and a half ago. Today, the firm employs more professionals in digital marketing than in software and web development, and digital marketing represents its top source of recurring revenue.

As the marketing side of the business expanded, many marketing-focused clients did not naturally connect with the Consult PR name, which aligned more closely with engineering and software. To address this, the firm's in-house branding team spent several years developing a new brand. The result was "The Digital WOW".

The Digital WOW showcases the firm's focus on delivering strong outcomes while maintaining its engineering foundation. Engineers and marketeers continue to work under the same roof, with collaboration across teams. Digital marketing programs are measured, planned, and executed with technical discipline, leading to consistent results for clients.

To learn more about The Digital WOW, powered by ConsultPR.net, visit the company website .

About The Digital WOW

The Digital WOW, powered by ConsultPR.net, is a full-service digital agency with over twenty-five years of experience serving clients across the United States. The company provides custom software development, digital marketing programs, website design and development, and related digital services under one roof. Having served 1000+ clients, the company focuses on measurable results, service consistency, and strategic guidance that helps clients stay competitive in their industries.

[Social Media Handles]

https://twitter.com/CPR_Paul

https://www.linkedin.com/company/consult-pr

https://www.instagram.com/consult_pr1/

https://www.pinterest.com/consultpr/pins/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgfRBv6o3YJ2-EIr0a9dmrg

https://www.facebook.com/consultpr/

SOURCE Consult PR, Inc.