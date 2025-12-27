The Digital WOW Announces 300% Increase in R&D Investment with AI Emphasis for 2026

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital WOW, powered by ConsultPR.net, announced a 300% increase in investment into Research and Development (R&D) for fiscal year 2026. While R&D has always been an important department within the firm, leadership confirmed that the level of monetary investment being made going forward represents a significant shift. The decision stems from cultural changes within the organization over the past several years as the firm positions itself to become one of the elite boutique digital firms in the world and a leader in AI programs.

Since its 25th anniversary a few years back, the all-things digital firm, The Digital WOW, has rededicated itself to a clearer focus on "the ideal partner for the ideal client" relationship. The concept of the ideal partner, as referenced by the firm's leadership, reflects a philosophy that The Digital WOW is not a mere vendor to its clients, but a partner. The firm takes simulated ownership of programs, maintains a high level of accountability, and does not undertake initiatives or expenditures without defined goals, measurement methods, and ongoing review. These expectations and projected outcomes are established with clients before the first dollar is spent.

"When you recruit the best and brightest in terms of talent to work within your digital firm, the expectation from those people is that they will be challenged to achieve remarkable outcomes. To retain that level of talent, the firm has to continually flex its digital muscles and push the envelope of what's possible for clients. We understood that from the inception of the firm over twenty-eight years ago. What we did not fully understand at the time was that doing this effectively also requires an ideal client." — Paul Ramkissoon, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), The Digital WOW, powered by ConsultPR.net

According to The Digital WOW's leadership, the concept of the ideal client has evolved over time. In order to push the envelope of what is possible, ideal clients are those willing to invest in and take that journey. While many organizations are averse to change and experimentation, the firm reports that over the last several years the majority of its client base has embraced this culture with ongoing modification and improvement the norm year to year. The firm also states that 2026 represents a year in which they can affirmatively point to the fact that the vast majority of its clients are ideal clients with a willingness to experiment and to be on the leading edge of initiative deployments in the digital space. In many cases, AI enhancements and opportunities are driving this shift in client thinking since practically every client will feel the impact of AI in 2026 and beyond, in some way or another…and business leaders are keen to pre-position for that paradigm shift with an ideal technology partner.

The budgeted 300% increase in R&D investment will fully bear fruit for clients in Q4 2026 during the annual internal initiative referred to as the "POW-WOW" period. During this time, the research and development team presents findings from new programming initiatives, along with results from several months of beta testing with select clients. These findings are then shared with clients during POW-WOW meetings and rolled out based on needs and alignment with specific client objectives and goals.

2026 is a year to look forward to for both the firm and its clients, with the expectation that this increased investment will pay massive dividends, especially given the rapid introduction of AI to the industry.

To learn more about The Digital WOW, powered by ConsultPR.net, visit the company website .

About Consult PR

The Digital WOW, powered by ConsultPR.net, is a full-service digital agency with over twenty-five years of experience serving clients across the United States. The company provides custom software development, digital marketing programs, website design and development, and related digital services under one roof. Having served 1000+ clients, the company focuses on measurable results, service consistency, and strategic guidance that helps clients stay competitive in their industries.

[Social Media Handles]

https://twitter.com/CPR_Paul

https://www.linkedin.com/company/consult-pr

https://www.instagram.com/consult_pr1/

https://www.pinterest.com/consultpr/pins/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgfRBv6o3YJ2-EIr0a9dmrg

https://www.facebook.com/consultpr/

SOURCE Consult PR, Inc.