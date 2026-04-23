CONSULTING MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES 2026 TOP CONSULTANT HONOREES

Annual awards recognize consulting industry leaders across leadership, AI, strategy and digital transformation for significant client and firm impact

DALLAS, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Magazine has announced its 2026 Top Consultants honorees, recognizing a distinguished group of practitioners for their profound impact on the consulting profession, their firms, and their clients.

Since 2000, the publication has identified the industry's most influential leaders. This year's honorees were selected for their ability to innovate, deliver high-level client service, and drive positive change within their respective organizations.

The 2026 list reflects the industry's shifting priorities, with heavy emphasis on the integration of artificial intelligence and the navigation of complex global transformations. Notably, this year's awards feature the inclusion of dedicated international categories – such as Asia-Pacific Advisory, EMEA Advisory, Global & Cross-Border Consulting, and International Project Leadership—reflecting the increasingly borderless nature of the consulting profession.

"The 2026 honorees represent the pinnacle of the consulting profession, demonstrating an unparalleled ability to navigate market shifts and deliver transformative results," said Consulting Magazine Director Michael A. Webb. "These individuals exhibit the extraordinary traits of the 'trusted advisor' and are essential to the evolution of the industry in an era of rapid technological advancement."

Among the notable honorees for 2026 are Lifetime Achievement recipients Rahul Guha, CEO of Cornerstone Research; Loren Trimble, CEO of AArete; and Alma Angotti, Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting. Their decades of leadership have set benchmarks for excellence and integrity across the global consulting landscape.

In the rapidly expanding field of Analytics & AI Innovation, the magazine recognized leaders such as Traci Gusher, Americas AI & Data Leader at EY, and Vikram Bhandari, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Riveron. Their work underscores the strategic importance of data-driven decision-making in modern consulting.

The Strategy & Transformation category highlighted senior practitioners including Rob Henske, Senior Partner and Chairman of the Board at Roland Berger, and Greg Portell, Partner at Kearney. These leaders were noted for their role in guiding major organizations through structural and market-driven shifts.

Consulting Magazine will celebrate the honorees at an awards dinner June 25, 2026 in New York City. The event will gather executives and business leaders to recognize the achievements of those who are defining the future of the profession.

The full listing of 2026 honorees and award criteria may viewed at the following link: https://www.event.consultingmag.com/TopConsultants/2026-honorees.

2026 Top Consultants Honorees

Analytics & AI Innovation

Michael Barnett, Catalant

Vikram Bhandari, Riveron

Chinmoy Bhatiya, Capco

Dieter Gerdemann, Kearney

Ryan Hartley, Attain Partners

Dheeraj Khandelwal, Logic Pursuits

Elizabeth O'Connell, CrossCountry Consulting

Joseph Perry, MorganFranklin Cyber

Asia-Pacific Advisory

Therese Juda, Infosys Consulting

Eva Kwok, FTI Consulting

Siddharth Pathak, Kearney

Satya (Tito) Rinaldi, Veda Praxis

Cybersecurity & Risk Technology

Nick Britton, Protiviti

Scott Euker, CrossCountry Consulting

Victor Gamarra, EY

Justin Greis, acceligence

Jennifer Jones, Forvis Mazars

Robert Olsen, Hilco Global Cyber Advisors

Data Ethics & Responsible AI

Eric Maroyan, RSM U.S.

Erik Sandstrom, Clarkston Consulting

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Sara Morris, Clarkston Consulting

EMEA Advisory

Scott M. Callan, Qomo Institute

David Dunn, FTI Consulting

Phil Dunne, Grant Thornton Stax

Global & Cross-Border Consulting

Hassan Al-Shama, Hylman Group

Shree Das, Deloitte

Katerin Le Folcalvez, Insigniam SAS

Paul Praveen, Huron

Industry-Specialization

Dan Belmont, West Monroe

Matthew DeMarsico, Market Performance Group

Jerome Farquharson, MorganFranklin Cyber

William (Bill) Faust, Impact Advisors

Mark Furgeson, Ankura

Brian Licata, Marvel Consults

Paul Schaus, CCG Catalyst Consulting

James Wilton, Monevate

International Project Leadership

Alison MacDonald, Nordic

Nathan Rubin, Cognizant

Lifetime Achievement

Alma Angotti, FTI Consulting

John DiDonato, Huron

Rahul Guha, Cornerstone Research

Stephanie Hall, Prescient Healthcare Group

Joe Long, MorganFranklin Cyber

Nathan Rosenberg, Insigniam LLC

Loren Trimble, AArete

Operational & Process Consulting

Priya Chauhan, Cognizant

Nehal Desai, Catalant

Preciosa Frank, Med Tech Solutions

Mark Highton, Protiviti

Davida Rosenfeld, Clarkston Consulting

Jeff Wissink, Paladin

Pro Bono & Social Impact

Ryan McCormick, FTI Consulting

Strategy & Transformation

Joe Adamski, ProcureAbility

Dan Ahern, Aliter Investment Services

Chris Baldridge, Ankura

Sarah Duffy, Slalom

Bryan Glass, Cognizant

Rohit Gupta, Beghou

Rob Henske, Roland Berger

Brian Kent, International Support Consulting

Stephen Lang, M+C Saatchi Consulting

Jimmy Leppert, Empactful Advisors

Matthew McNaghten, Toptal

Victoria Motes, CrossCountry Consulting

Naomi Newman, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Brandt Nichols, SciVida

Niket Parikh, ARNIGO Consulting

Alison Ponder, FTI Consulting

Greg Portell, Kearney

Tom Puthiyamadam, Grant Thornton

Ravikant Rao, Practus Advisors Inc.

Claire Raskob, Logic20/20

Tim Romberger, Elixirr

Cody Saucier, SSA Consultants

Bruce Siegel, Karrikins Group

Julie Smith, Rockwood Company, LLC

Andy Waldeck, Huron

Amanda Wendling, Greencastle Associates Consulting

Jennifer Zimmer, Insigniam LLC

Talent & Workforce Transformation

Howard M. Guttman, Guttman Development Strategies, Inc.

John Hawkins, MPI Consulting

Cassidy McDaniel, Logic20/20

Michael Peterman, RHR International

Technology & Digital Consulting

Prasad Bhalerao, Publicis Sapient

Josh Clark, Clearsulting

Tom Cunnie, Logic20/20

Katie Dunlap, Slalom

Mangesh Panat, Bristlecone

Mridul Paul, Cognizant

Lori Runion, Resultant

Payal Shah, Protiviti

Ravi Shetty, Logic Pursuits

Jaci Stanton, F2 Strategy

Thought Leadership & Intellectual Capital

Alexander "Sasha" Aganin, Cornerstone Research

Rita Baroody, Selective Insight

Traci Gusher, EY

Scott Lamont, F2 Strategy

Pradeepta Mishra, Beghou

Chad Mulvany, Forvis Mazars

About Consulting Magazine

Consulting Magazine is the flagship publication of the consulting profession — and the leading resource for consulting executives and business leaders worldwide. Published by Arc Network, the magazine delivers industry news, analysis, and rankings alongside its renowned annual awards programs recognizing top firms and professionals. For more than 25 years, it has served as the definitive authority on the business of management consulting. For more information, visit consultingmag.com.

SOURCE Consulting Magazine