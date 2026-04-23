CONSULTING MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES 2026 TOP CONSULTANT HONOREES

News provided byConsulting Magazine
Apr 23, 2026, 10:00 ET
Annual awards recognize consulting industry leaders across leadership, AI, strategy and digital transformation for significant client and firm impact
DALLAS, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Magazine has announced its 2026 Top Consultants honorees, recognizing a distinguished group of practitioners for their profound impact on the consulting profession, their firms, and their clients.
Since 2000, the publication has identified the industry's most influential leaders. This year's honorees were selected for their ability to innovate, deliver high-level client service, and drive positive change within their respective organizations.
The 2026 list reflects the industry's shifting priorities, with heavy emphasis on the integration of artificial intelligence and the navigation of complex global transformations. Notably, this year's awards feature the inclusion of dedicated international categories – such as Asia-Pacific Advisory, EMEA Advisory, Global & Cross-Border Consulting, and International Project Leadership—reflecting the increasingly borderless nature of the consulting profession.
"The 2026 honorees represent the pinnacle of the consulting profession, demonstrating an unparalleled ability to navigate market shifts and deliver transformative results," said Consulting Magazine Director Michael A. Webb. "These individuals exhibit the extraordinary traits of the 'trusted advisor' and are essential to the evolution of the industry in an era of rapid technological advancement."
Among the notable honorees for 2026 are Lifetime Achievement recipients Rahul Guha, CEO of Cornerstone Research; Loren Trimble, CEO of AArete; and Alma Angotti, Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting. Their decades of leadership have set benchmarks for excellence and integrity across the global consulting landscape.
In the rapidly expanding field of Analytics & AI Innovation, the magazine recognized leaders such as Traci Gusher, Americas AI & Data Leader at EY, and Vikram Bhandari, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Riveron. Their work underscores the strategic importance of data-driven decision-making in modern consulting.
The Strategy & Transformation category highlighted senior practitioners including Rob Henske, Senior Partner and Chairman of the Board at Roland Berger, and Greg Portell, Partner at Kearney. These leaders were noted for their role in guiding major organizations through structural and market-driven shifts.
Consulting Magazine will celebrate the honorees at an awards dinner June 25, 2026 in New York City. The event will gather executives and business leaders to recognize the achievements of those who are defining the future of the profession.
The full listing of 2026 honorees and award criteria may viewed at the following link: https://www.event.consultingmag.com/TopConsultants/2026-honorees.
2026 Top Consultants Honorees
Analytics & AI Innovation
- Michael Barnett, Catalant
- Vikram Bhandari, Riveron
- Chinmoy Bhatiya, Capco
- Dieter Gerdemann, Kearney
- Ryan Hartley, Attain Partners
- Dheeraj Khandelwal, Logic Pursuits
- Elizabeth O'Connell, CrossCountry Consulting
- Joseph Perry, MorganFranklin Cyber
Asia-Pacific Advisory
- Therese Juda, Infosys Consulting
- Eva Kwok, FTI Consulting
- Siddharth Pathak, Kearney
- Satya (Tito) Rinaldi, Veda Praxis
Cybersecurity & Risk Technology
- Nick Britton, Protiviti
- Scott Euker, CrossCountry Consulting
- Victor Gamarra, EY
- Justin Greis, acceligence
- Jennifer Jones, Forvis Mazars
- Robert Olsen, Hilco Global Cyber Advisors
Data Ethics & Responsible AI
- Eric Maroyan, RSM U.S.
- Erik Sandstrom, Clarkston Consulting
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
- Sara Morris, Clarkston Consulting
EMEA Advisory
- Scott M. Callan, Qomo Institute
- David Dunn, FTI Consulting
- Phil Dunne, Grant Thornton Stax
Global & Cross-Border Consulting
- Hassan Al-Shama, Hylman Group
- Shree Das, Deloitte
- Katerin Le Folcalvez, Insigniam SAS
- Paul Praveen, Huron
Industry-Specialization
- Dan Belmont, West Monroe
- Matthew DeMarsico, Market Performance Group
- Jerome Farquharson, MorganFranklin Cyber
- William (Bill) Faust, Impact Advisors
- Mark Furgeson, Ankura
- Brian Licata, Marvel Consults
- Paul Schaus, CCG Catalyst Consulting
- James Wilton, Monevate
International Project Leadership
- Alison MacDonald, Nordic
- Nathan Rubin, Cognizant
Lifetime Achievement
- Alma Angotti, FTI Consulting
- John DiDonato, Huron
- Rahul Guha, Cornerstone Research
- Stephanie Hall, Prescient Healthcare Group
- Joe Long, MorganFranklin Cyber
- Nathan Rosenberg, Insigniam LLC
- Loren Trimble, AArete
Operational & Process Consulting
- Priya Chauhan, Cognizant
- Nehal Desai, Catalant
- Preciosa Frank, Med Tech Solutions
- Mark Highton, Protiviti
- Davida Rosenfeld, Clarkston Consulting
- Jeff Wissink, Paladin
Pro Bono & Social Impact
- Ryan McCormick, FTI Consulting
Strategy & Transformation
- Joe Adamski, ProcureAbility
- Dan Ahern, Aliter Investment Services
- Chris Baldridge, Ankura
- Sarah Duffy, Slalom
- Bryan Glass, Cognizant
- Rohit Gupta, Beghou
- Rob Henske, Roland Berger
- Brian Kent, International Support Consulting
- Stephen Lang, M+C Saatchi Consulting
- Jimmy Leppert, Empactful Advisors
- Matthew McNaghten, Toptal
- Victoria Motes, CrossCountry Consulting
- Naomi Newman, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
- Brandt Nichols, SciVida
- Niket Parikh, ARNIGO Consulting
- Alison Ponder, FTI Consulting
- Greg Portell, Kearney
- Tom Puthiyamadam, Grant Thornton
- Ravikant Rao, Practus Advisors Inc.
- Claire Raskob, Logic20/20
- Tim Romberger, Elixirr
- Cody Saucier, SSA Consultants
- Bruce Siegel, Karrikins Group
- Julie Smith, Rockwood Company, LLC
- Andy Waldeck, Huron
- Amanda Wendling, Greencastle Associates Consulting
- Jennifer Zimmer, Insigniam LLC
Talent & Workforce Transformation
- Howard M. Guttman, Guttman Development Strategies, Inc.
- John Hawkins, MPI Consulting
- Cassidy McDaniel, Logic20/20
- Michael Peterman, RHR International
Technology & Digital Consulting
- Prasad Bhalerao, Publicis Sapient
- Josh Clark, Clearsulting
- Tom Cunnie, Logic20/20
- Katie Dunlap, Slalom
- Mangesh Panat, Bristlecone
- Mridul Paul, Cognizant
- Lori Runion, Resultant
- Payal Shah, Protiviti
- Ravi Shetty, Logic Pursuits
- Jaci Stanton, F2 Strategy
Thought Leadership & Intellectual Capital
- Alexander "Sasha" Aganin, Cornerstone Research
- Rita Baroody, Selective Insight
- Traci Gusher, EY
- Scott Lamont, F2 Strategy
- Pradeepta Mishra, Beghou
- Chad Mulvany, Forvis Mazars
About Consulting Magazine
Consulting Magazine is the flagship publication of the consulting profession — and the leading resource for consulting executives and business leaders worldwide. Published by Arc Network, the magazine delivers industry news, analysis, and rankings alongside its renowned annual awards programs recognizing top firms and professionals. For more than 25 years, it has served as the definitive authority on the business of management consulting. For more information, visit consultingmag.com.
SOURCE Consulting Magazine
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