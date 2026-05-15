CONSULTING MAGAZINE OPENS NOMINATIONS FOR 2026 WOMEN LEADERS IN CONSULTING AWARDS

Annual program recognizes exceptional female leadership and strategic impact across the global consulting profession

DALLAS, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Magazine, the premier publication for the consulting profession, today announced the official call for nominations for its 2026 Women Leaders in Consulting awards. The prestigious annual program recognizes the outstanding contributions and profound impact of women in leadership roles across the industry.

Now in its 21st year, the Women Leaders in Consulting awards have served as a benchmark for excellence, championing outstanding women whose professional leadership, ingenuity, and dedication have helped reshape the profession. The program's two-decade arc charts meaningful progress while reminding the industry that there is still more to do to expand opportunity and leadership for women.

"The impact of women's leadership on the consulting profession simply cannot be overstated," said Michael A. Webb, Director and Editor in Chief of Consulting Magazine. "As our industry evolves, their diverse perspectives and dynamic leadership are no longer just beneficial—they are an absolute imperative for growth. These honorees epitomize the character and strategic vision that make a measurable difference for their clients, while setting new standards of excellence that drive the global consulting profession into the future."

The selection process is highly competitive, with honorees selected by industry luminaries and members of the magazine's editorial board based on their demonstrated excellence in specific areas of influence. The awards' expanded category framework reflects the breadth of modern consulting—recognizing excellence across core disciplines as well as the emerging imperatives reshaping how firms deliver value.

Nominations are being accepted across the following categories:

Individual Excellence: • Strategic Impact Leader • Technology & AI Innovator • Cyber Risk Technology Leader • ESG & Sustainability Leader • Data Ethics and Responsible AI Leader • Diversity Champion • Pro Bono & Social Impact Leader • International Projects/Global Consulting Leader • Industry-Specialization Leader • Thought Leadership & Intellectual Capital Leader • Mentorship Champion • Talent & Workforce Transformation Leader • Lifetime Achievement Award

Firm Excellence: • Recruiting and Retaining Female Talent • Mentoring and Enrichment Programs

Firms and individuals are invited to nominate deserving candidates who epitomize the character and leadership that make a measurable difference for their clients, their firms, and the up-and-coming women leaders entering the profession. The program provides an opportunity for firms to recognize their top female talent on an industry-wide stage.

Past honorees represent a distinguished group of executives from the world's leading consulting firms. The list of the 2025 award winners can be viewed at the Consulting Magazine event site.

Nominations for the 2026 awards will be accepted until July 31, 2026. The 2026 honorees will be officially recognized and celebrated at a special awards gala on Nov. 19, 2026, at the New York Marriott Marquis Times Square.

For complete details on the nomination criteria visit Women Leaders in Consulting 2026. Direct nominations may be submitted here.

About Consulting Magazine

Consulting Magazine is the leading publication covering the business of management consulting. Published by Arc Network, it produces annual rankings, awards programs and editorial coverage recognizing top firms and professionals in the consulting industry. For more information, visit consultingmag.com.

SOURCE Consulting Magazine