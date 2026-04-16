CONSULTING MAGAZINE OPENS SUBMISSIONS FOR 2026 BEST FIRMS TO WORK FOR

Annual employee-driven ranking accepts nominations through June 4; winners to be honored at awards dinners in Chicago

DALLAS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Magazine, part of the Arc network, has officially opened survey submissions for its 2026 Best Firms to Work For program, the annual ranking that identifies the consulting profession's top employers based entirely on feedback from their own professionals. The submission period runs through June 4, 2026.

Unlike peer-nominated or third-party industry awards, the distinction is self-directed and data-backed — meaning the evaluation is driven solely by the consultants who work at each firm. Each year, thousands of consulting professionals submit comprehensive surveys about their day-to-day workplace experience. Those responses are then assessed using objective, measurable criteria to determine which organizations set the standard for firm culture, employee satisfaction and career development.

"What makes this distinction so powerful is that it strips away the marketing and gets right to the truth of the employee experience," said Michael Webb, Director of Consulting Magazine. "In a highly competitive talent market, a firm's culture is its ultimate differentiator, and there is no better measure of that culture than the honest feedback of its own professionals."

For more than two decades, Consulting Magazine has recognized the most outstanding workplaces in the consulting profession. Being named one of the year's Best Firms to Work For is a distinction few achieve and many covet. Honorees consistently differentiate themselves through a relentless commitment to investing in their people — a commitment that translates directly into exceptional client service.

To ensure fair and accurate peer comparisons, the 2026 honorees will be recognized across four size-based categories:

Boutique firms: 20–50 billable personnel

Small firms: 51–249 billable personnel

Midsize firms: 250–999 billable personnel

Large firms: 1,000 or more billable personnel

The evaluation covers six areas of employee satisfaction: culture, compensation and benefits, career development, client engagement, work/life balance and firm leadership. Scores are measured against all other qualifying firms.

To qualify, firms must employ a minimum of 20 full-time, billable consultants and have at least 10% of those consultants complete the survey. Specific minimums apply by firm size: boutique firms of 20 to 50 consultants require at least 10 completed surveys; small firms of 51 to 249 require at least 20; midsize firms of 250 to 999 require at least 30; and large firms of 1,000 or more require at least 100.

Every qualifying, participating firm receives a basic benchmarking report detailing its raw scores and placement across the six measured categories. Firms seeking deeper operational insights may purchase expanded bespoke reports that include category scores for all survey questions, unfiltered employee feedback and comparative scoring measured against the top three firms in aggregate.

"Earning a spot on this list is the ultimate testament to a leadership team that truly champions its greatest asset: its people," Webb added.

Honorees will be celebrated at an exclusive awards dinner Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, at The Midland Chicago in Chicago, Ill.

Consulting firms interested in participating may begin the survey process at surveymonkey.com/r/F3KGDKM. The nomination deadline is June 4, 2026.

About Consulting Magazine

Consulting Magazine is the leading publication covering the business of management consulting. Published by Arc Network, it produces annual rankings, awards programs and editorial coverage recognizing top firms and professionals in the consulting industry. For more information, visit consultingmag.com.

SOURCE Consulting Magazine