Consulting Magazine Names 44 Honorees for 2026 Best Firms to Work For

Annual rankings highlight firms excelling in leadership, culture, and talent development amid evolving industry demands, adds new categories for individual firms

DALLAS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Magazine has announced the list of its 2026 "Best Firms to Work For," recognizing 44 professional services organizations for excellence in workplace culture, employee engagement, and professional development. The annual list, categorized by firm size, serves as a benchmark for human capital management in an industry increasingly defined by the competition for elite talent.

The 2026 honorees were selected based on a rigorous evaluation of firm performance across several critical dimensions, including leadership, compensation, and work-life balance. This year's list comprises 11 boutique firms, 16 small firms, 10 midsize firms, and seven large firms.

"In the current consulting landscape, a firm's ability to foster an inclusive, high-performance culture is a primary differentiator," noted Michael Webb, Director of Consulting Magazine. "The 2026 honorees demonstrate that strategic investment in people remains the most effective path to sustainable growth and client success."

New for 2026, the magazine introduced category awards to recognize the highest scoring firms within specific survey dimensions.

The following new awards will be presented to firms within each size tier:

Most Admired Leadership

Happiest Employees

Most Inclusive Culture

Best Training & Development

Best Work/Life Balance

The rankings reflect a broader industry trend where capability expansion is intrinsically linked to talent retention. As consulting firms navigate shifting market positions, those that prioritize inclusive cultures are better positioned to attract and retain the specialized talent necessary for complex client engagements.

The 44 honorees represent a diverse cross-section of the industry, from global multiservice firms to specialized boutiques.

Official rankings within each size tier will be revealed at the annual Consulting Magazine awards dinner set for Sept. 17, 2026 at The Midland Chicago hotel. Following the event, each honoree firm will receive its raw scores and placement across all six survey dimensions, along with access to deeper benchmarking reports featuring comparative aggregate data measured against the top firms.

2026 Best Firms to Work For Honorees (by Tier):

Large (firms employing 1,000 or more billable personnel)

Ankura

BRG

Cognizant

Huron Consulting Group

Infosys Consulting

Slalom Consulting

West Monroe Partners

Midsize (firms employing between 250 and 999 billable personnel)

Arcova

Artefact

Attain Partners

Centric Consulting

Clarkston Consulting

Coalfire

ECG Management Consultants

Impact Advisors

Spaulding Ridge

Systems Evolution Inc. (SEI)

Small (firms employing between 51 and 249 billable personnel)

Acquis Consulting Group

Alexander Group

Brooks International

Chevo LLC

Collective Insights

Greencastle

Health Data Movers

ImagineX Consulting

Infinitive

Logic 20/20

Logic Pursuits

Pathways Consulting Group

Pearl Meyer

SSI Strategy

The Gunter Group

Whiteshield Partners

Boutique (firms employing between 20 and 50 billable personnel)

CompassX Consulting

CoralPoint

Ember Group Consulting

Landmark

Mello Consulting Group

Outlook Accounting & Taxes Co.

OxfordSM

Powers

Proje

Risk3sixty

ZetaMinusOne

Winner's official listing: https://events.consultingmag.com/best-firms-to-work-for/2026-winners

Honoree selection is based on survey responses completed by a firm's own billable consultants, covering six dimensions of employee satisfaction: Culture, Career Development, Work/Life Balance, Client Engagement, Compensation & Benefits, and Firm Leadership. Each dimension is designed to capture the day-to-day experience of consulting professionals – from the quality of client work and advancement opportunities to how well firms support balance and reward performance. Scores are measured against all qualifying firms to determine final ranking.

About Consulting Magazine

Consulting Magazine® is the preeminent news journal of the consulting profession and the authority in the advisory world for more than 25 years. Reaching executives, senior partners, and practice leaders across firms of all sizes, it has set the standard for recognizing excellence in the profession through award programs including Best Firms to Work For, Rising Stars of the Profession, Top Consultants, and Women Leaders in Consulting. Consulting Magazine is part of the Arc Network.

SOURCE Consulting Magazine