Consulting Magazine Names Eagle Hill A Best Firm To Work For 2024

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting has been named a Best Firms to Work For 2024 in the large firm category by Consulting Magazine. The Best Firms to Work For rankings showcases professional service firms with policies and practices that support their investment and commitment to keeping employees happy, engaged, and professionally fulfilled.

This award comes on the heels of The Washington Post ranking of Eagle Hill as a 2024 Top Workplace, the company's seventh win for this coveted award. Earlier this year, Eagle Hill earned top workplace and consulting awards from Forbes and Vault. ALM recently named Eagle Hill an Innovator and Pacesetter.

"We're honored that Consulting Magazine has recognized Eagle Hill's strong culture that focuses equally on excellence in client service and employee engagement," said Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "For the past 20 years, we been intentional about fostering a work environment where our employees can thrive, grow, innovate, have fun, and bring their full selves to work. Looking ahead, we are committed to nurturing our culture that embraces diversity, inclusivity, respect and connection."

Since 2000 for this award, consultants from more than 150 U.S. consulting firms have submitted thousands of individual surveys providing quantifiable data, programmatic explanations, descriptions of operational excellence, employee engagement and outstanding work environments that set their workplaces above others. In 2024, 39 consulting firms are named to this year's list of honorees: 23 in the small firm category and 16 in the large firm category. The annual survey ranks employee satisfaction in the following categories: Culture, Career Development, Client Engagement, Compensation & Benefits, and Firm Leadership

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy, Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. A leading authority on employee sentiment, Eagle Hill is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with employees across the U.S. and offices in Boston and Seattle. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

