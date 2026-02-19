Eagle Hill Consulting's Joe Macaluso Named a 2026 Rising Star of the Profession by Consulting Magazine

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Magazine has named Joe Macaluso of Eagle Hill Consulting a 2026 Rising Star of the Profession in the category of Operational & Process Consulting. Macaluso is recognized for his excellence in driving operational transformation, strengthening organizational performance, and delivering measurable impact for clients.

Consulting Magazine's Rising Stars of the Profession honors top consultants under 35 who are redefining the industry through innovation, leadership, and client results. The 2026 honorees represent emerging leaders who are shaping the future of consulting.

"Joe exemplifies the kind of leader who not only delivers exceptional results for clients but also elevates those around him," said Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "His ability to translate complex operational challenges into practical, sustainable solutions reflects both his technical expertise and his commitment to people-centered transformation."

Macaluso specializes in operational and process consulting, helping organizations streamline operations, improve efficiency, and implement strategic initiatives that strengthen long-term performance. He is known for partnering closely with client leadership teams, aligning operational improvements with broader organizational strategy, and fostering collaboration across stakeholders to ensure lasting impact.

"I'm honored to be recognized alongside such an accomplished group of professionals," said Macaluso. "This recognition reflects the collaborative teams I've had the privilege to work with, both at Eagle Hill and with our clients, who are committed to continuous improvement and operational excellence."

Since joining Eagle Hill, Macaluso has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality client outcomes while mentoring colleagues and contributing to firm growth. His work reflects Eagle Hill's commitment to unconventional, people-first consulting that drives meaningful change.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is an award-winning business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Organizational Performance, Business Intelligence, Technology Enablement, Talent, and Change Management. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and global nonprofits. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA, and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

