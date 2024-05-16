Consulting Magazine Recognizes Guidehouse's Paul Phaneuf with Leader in Technology Award

Award honors excellence and innovation in technology consulting

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of strategy and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, is proud to announce that Paul Phaneuf, Digital Services segment leader, has been recognized by Consulting magazine with a 2024 Leader in Technology award in the Excellence in Leadership category.

The Leaders in Technology awards spotlight individuals and firms that have not only set industry benchmarks but also propelled the frontier of technological application toward business prosperity. Through exemplary achievements in client service, relationship cultivation, innovation and leadership, the honorees have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to driving both client success and organizational growth.

"We congratulate Paul on this well-deserved recognition," said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse. "He is an outstanding leader, who has been instrumental in helping us accelerate the firm and our unique business model by demonstrating success and innovation in digital projects. With professionals like Paul on our leadership team, Guidehouse is truly marking a path of distinction and paving the way as a next-generation consultancy."

A consulting and technology professional with 30 years of experience serving public and private sector clients, Phaneuf leads Guidehouse's digital line of service, one of the fastest growing parts of the business with a significant growth rate of wins. His focus on modernization and disruptive technologies which enable mission critical technologies in both commercial and public sector markets have helped to make significant impacts across segments and markets. These include AI, cloud, systems modernization, cybersecurity, data management, IT strategy, and innovation.

"I am deeply honored to receive this award from Consulting magazine," said Phaneuf. "This recognition is a testament to our entire team of professionals, who are committed to excellence and are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in order to deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Phaneuf will be celebrated along with fellow honorees at an awards and recognition dinner on May 16, 2024 in Dallas.

