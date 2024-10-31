Consulting Services Segment Market to Grow by USD 134.9 Billion (2024-2028) as New Service Launches Drive Growth; AI-Redefined Market Landscape Report - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global consulting services segment market size is estimated to grow by USD 134.9 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Launch of new services by vendors is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased focus of consulting firms on sustainability. However, cybersecurity issues in professional services poses a challenge.Key market players include Accenture PLC, Bain and Co. Inc., Boston Consulting Group Inc., Capgemini Services SAS, CGI Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., FTI Consulting Inc., Gartner Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KPMG International Ltd., McKinsey and Co., NTT DATA Corp., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Roland Berger Holding GmbH and Co. KGaA, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Consulting Services Segment 2024-2028

Consulting Services Segment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 134.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, UK, France, South Korea, Spain, India, and Brazil Key companies profiled Accenture PLC, Bain and Co. Inc., Boston Consulting Group Inc., Capgemini Services SAS, CGI Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., FTI Consulting Inc., Gartner Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KPMG International Ltd., McKinsey and Co., NTT DATA Corp., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Roland Berger Holding GmbH and Co. KGaA, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.

Market Driver

The consulting services market is experiencing a notable transition towards sustainability, as businesses increasingly prioritize environmentally responsible practices. This trend is reflected in recent strategic moves by leading consulting firms. In September 2024, CBRE Romania strengthened its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Sustainability Solutions division through a partnership with Access4you, a Hungarian company known for building accessibility certification. Similarly, global professional services firm EY expanded its sustainability consulting offerings with the acquisition of Denkstatt in April 2024. This acquisition allows EY to provide extensive support on sustainability matters, from business alignment to regulatory compliance and report review. Synergies in key megatrend areas, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, and data science, further bolster EY's sustainability solutions. The market's heightened focus on sustainability stems from the need to help businesses adopt eco-friendly and socially responsible practices. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions are essential for consulting firms to expand their sustainability capabilities and deliver comprehensive solutions, a trend that is anticipated to persist, fueling the growth of the global consulting services market.

Consulting services continue to be in high demand as businesses seek external expertise for strategic decision-making during digital transformations. Technology-driven consulting, including AI, machine learning, automation, and cloud-based platforms, are key trends. Cybersecurity, remote working, and operations consulting are also important areas of focus. Climate control and net zero strategy, decarbonization consulting, and human resources are also growing segments. Consulting firms offer services in various industries such as life sciences, financial services, energy, and technology. Client expectations prioritize operational performance, strategic planning, and IT consulting. Independent consultants and boutique businesses also play a significant role in providing specialized expertise. ML and technology advisory are essential for businesses aiming to stay competitive.

Market Challenges

The consulting services market faces a growing vulnerability to cybersecurity threats, with an increasing number and complexity of incidents targeting businesses in this sector. Consulting, accounting, and legal services are prime targets due to the sensitive information they handle, such as intellectual property, legal documents, and client personally identifiable information (PII). Cybersecurity breaches can result in severe consequences, including financial losses, reputational damage, operational disruptions, employee stress, and regulatory scrutiny. Consulting firms, in particular, face unique challenges due to their complex vendor ecosystems and stringent regulatory requirements. Ransomware attacks have become prevalent, with law firms accounting for 46% of incidents. Consulting firms are at risk due to the highly sensitive nature of their data and their reliance on third-party vendors. The digitization of operations in the professional services sector offers efficiency and convenience but also heightens the risk of cyber threats. To mitigate these risks, professional services firms must adopt comprehensive cybersecurity strategies. This includes understanding specific threats, implementing security measures, continuous monitoring and response capabilities, investing in advanced cybersecurity technologies, fostering a culture of security awareness among employees, and developing strong vendor management practices. Compliance with regulatory requirements is also crucial in protecting against cyber threats. Cybersecurity challenges pose a significant risk to the growth of the consulting services market during the forecast period.

In today's business landscape, consulting services play a vital role in helping organizations overcome various challenges. Remote working, a new norm, brings unique complexities to operations consulting, supply chain management, and process management. Ensuring resilient supply chains, climate control, net zero strategy, and decarbonization consulting are essential for businesses in various sectors like life sciences, financial services, energy, and more. Human resources, IT and telecommunications, technology advisory, and ML require strategic planning and operational performance improvement. Client expectations demand technology investment in areas like cloud computing and ESG activities. Consulting firms offer management, technology, and strategy consulting services to meet these needs. Independent consultants and boutique businesses also play a role in providing specialized expertise. Overall, consulting services help businesses navigate operational efficiency, technology investment, and industry-specific challenges.

Segment Overview

This consulting services segment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Management consulting

1.2 IT Consulting

1.3 Financial Consulting

1.4 Marketing Consulting

1.5 Others Consumer 2.1 Large enterprises

2.2 Small and medium enterprises Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Management consulting- The management consulting segment within the global consulting services market plays a pivotal role in addressing the strategic and operational needs of businesses across diverse sectors. This segment focuses on enhancing organizational performance by analyzing existing business issues and proposing improvement plans. Management consulting services encompass strategy, operations, and technology consulting. Strategy consulting assists organizations in defining long-term goals and identifying optimal paths to reach them, offering insights on market entry strategies, competitive analysis, and business model innovation. Operations consulting optimizes internal processes, such as supply chain management, process improvement, and efficiency enhancement, to streamline workflows, reduce costs, and boost productivity. In July 2024, Accenture announced its intention to acquire Camelot Management Consultants, a German firm specializing in SAP-focused management and technology consulting. This acquisition aims to strengthen Accenture's capabilities in SAP and AI-driven supply chain solutions. By integrating Camelot's expertise, Accenture intends to help clients develop intelligent and resilient supply chains, which are essential in today's competitive business landscape. The management consulting segment's continuous advancements and acquisitions position it for sustained growth and innovation, contributing to the expansion of the global consulting services market.

Research Analysis

Consulting services refer to professional expertise provided by external firms to organizations for strategic decision-making and implementation. These services cover various industries, including technology, finance, energy, healthcare, and life sciences, among others. Consulting can help businesses navigate digital transformations through technology-driven consulting, data analytics, AI, machine learning, automation, virtual reality, and augmented reality. Cloud-based platforms, cybersecurity, human resources, legal firms, and labor laws are also common areas of consulting. Technology advisory, IT and telecommunications, and operations consulting are crucial for operational performance and efficiency. Strategy consulting, management consulting, and banking consulting offer valuable insights for long-term growth and success.

Market Research Overview

Consulting services refer to professional expertise provided by external firms or independent consultants to organizations for strategic decision-making and operational improvement. These services cover various domains such as digital transformations, technology-driven consulting, data analytics, AI, machine learning, automation, virtual reality, augmented reality, cloud-based platforms, cybersecurity, and more. Consulting firms offer expertise in areas like digital transformation, remote working, operations consulting, supply chain management, process management, resilient supply chains, climate control, net zero strategy, decarbonization consulting, human resources, IT and telecommunications, technology advisory, life sciences, financial services, energy, and more. Client expectations include operational performance, technology investment, cloud computing, ESG activities, and more. Consulting services help organizations navigate complex business challenges, leverage technology, and optimize operations.

