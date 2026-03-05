Consulting Solutions Appoints Dan Duffy as Cyber Practice Lead

Former Zyston executive and co-founder brings significant security and talent leadership to further expand Consulting Solutions' cybersecurity offerings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Solutions, a nationally recognized leader in technology workforce and consulting services, today announced the appointment of Dan Duffy as Cyber Practice Lead, reinforcing the company's strategic investment in cybersecurity services for clients amid rising enterprise risks.

Duffy offers more than two decades of experience building security programs, advisory services, and executive teams for organizations. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and Co-Founder of Zyston, a Dallas-based cybersecurity consulting and managed security services firm. There, he helped scale the business while advising clients on strengthening resilience in increasingly complex digital environments. Duffy further brings significant executive search experience from earlier in his career, advising organizations on senior-level talent strategy and placing leaders in operational and technical roles, including CISOs.

"Dan embodies a rare and valuable combination of cybersecurity experience and strategic talent insight," said Consulting Solutions CEO Billy Milam. "As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, organizations need consulting partners who understand not only the technical landscape but also how to build and support high-performing security teams. Dan's leadership will further strengthen our cybersecurity offerings to meet the rapidly evolving needs of today's enterprise customers."

Duffy's appointment builds on Consulting Solutions' leadership expansion with the naming of Milam as CEO earlier this year, signaling a focused strategy to accelerate high-value consulting services in growth areas such as cybersecurity.

"Consulting Solutions stands out for the strength and credibility of its consulting teams," said Duffy. "There's a deep bench of expertise here, and a culture built on delivering measurable client outcomes. I'm aligned with Billy's vision to continue elevating our cybersecurity advisory capabilities while ensuring clients have the right leadership and technical talent in place for long-term success."

About Consulting Solutions

Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include Advanced Analytics and Data Science, Agile + Product + Design, Application Development, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, Energy, and ERP (SAP & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models—from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs—enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise, and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the US, NABR Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation, Financial Times list of the Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies, and First Coast Worksite Wellness Council's Platinum Level Healthiest Companies.

