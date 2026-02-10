JDC Group Delivers SAP Modernization for Global Employee and Customer Engagement Products Leader

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions company and SAP Silver Partner, today announced the successful completion of a strategic SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud implementation for a global leader in employee and customer engagement products. The project underscores JDC Group's continued track record of helping enterprises modernize legacy environments and establish scalable, future-ready ERP platforms.

Previously, the client organization operated on an outdated, on-premises enterprise system that was costly, inflexible, and no longer able to support evolving business requirements. To address these needs, JDC Group guided it through a comprehensive Digital Discovery Assessment (DDA), enterprise architecture review, and security approval process—ultimately recommending a two-tier ERP model using SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud alongside the parent company's existing SAP ECC platform.

JDC Group led the end-to-end implementation using SAP's Activate Methodology, executing seamlessly across all phases—from discovery to hypercare.

Key elements of the implementation included:

Core ERP: Order-to-Cash, Supply Chain Management, Finance, Production Planning

Integrations: SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) — Integration Suite, SAP-Vertex integration, and B2C Order Management system

Governance & Compliance: Identity Access Governance integrated with SailPoint

Analytics: Development of ~10 custom operational and financial reports to improve real-time insight and decision-making

Delivered on time and on budget, the implementation replaced outdated infrastructure with a cloud-based ERP platform that improves operational efficiency, financial visibility, and security—while also reducing costs through the transition from an on-premises system to a subscription-based cloud model. The solution further strengthens cybersecurity and audit readiness, positioning the client to scale more effectively in support of future innovation initiatives.

"This engagement demonstrates JDC Group's world-class execution and deep understanding of complex enterprise requirements," said Greg Beyer, President of JDC Group. "Our strong alignment with SAP's cloud ERP strategy ensures we can help clients modernize with confidence and stay ahead as the market evolves."

The successful collaboration has established a strong foundation for ongoing innovation and reinforces JDC Group's role as a trusted advisor for SAP-driven digital transformation initiatives.

About JDC Group

JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions company, is a premier SAP consulting and strategic advisory firm helping businesses accelerate digital transformation and achieve operational excellence. As one of North America's fastest-growing SAP partners, JDC Group delivers specialized expertise in SAP S/4HANA, cloud-first strategies, and intelligent ERP solutions. From advisory and implementation to support and staffing, JDC Group empowers clients to modernize their enterprise systems, optimize processes, and scale for sustained growth in a data-driven world. To learn more, visit www.jdc-group.com .

SOURCE Consulting Solutions