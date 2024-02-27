Consumer Brands Become Greater Focus for PDI Technologies with New GasBuddy® App Offers, Dedicated Brand Teams, and Enhanced Data

Strategic initiatives unlock growth for consumer brands and services in convenience market

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, has expanded its consumer engagement strategy. The enhanced approach encompasses:

Expanded consumer offers : Brands now can provide exclusive in-store offers to the vast community of active users in the GasBuddy ® app. This integration expands advertising reach for popular consumer brands and leverages the PDI Age Verify capabilities for brands targeting 21+ consumers.

: Brands now can provide exclusive in-store offers to the vast community of active users in the GasBuddy app. This integration expands advertising reach for popular consumer brands and leverages the PDI Age Verify capabilities for brands targeting 21+ consumers. Customer-focused team structure : PDI is allocating a dedicated account executive, business development partner, and sales representative specifically to CPG and consumer brand customers to streamline processes and facilitate new business opportunities. This proven service model fosters frictionless collaboration and maximizes the value of insights.

: PDI is allocating a dedicated account executive, business development partner, and sales representative specifically to CPG and consumer brand customers to streamline processes and facilitate new business opportunities. This proven service model fosters frictionless collaboration and maximizes the value of insights. Enhanced shopper data accessibility for brands and retailers: Brands and retailers can access and securely share more profound consumer data and insights that help them better understand convenience shoppers to create new actionable opportunities.

"The GasBuddy audience represents over 20 million active users annually, offering substantial scale for brand and retail partners across the ecosystem," said Todd Gulbransen, Senior Vice President, Consumer Programs and Marketing, PDI Technologies. "The integration of enhanced in-app communications includes advertising and offers that provide value for the everyday c-store shopper, while also delivering expanded reach and critical insights for brands and retailers. Ultimately, we're creating a next-level experience for consumers that drives more data and value for brands as we solve for what otherwise has been a very fragmented market."

To further deepen its consumer focus, PDI is assembling dedicated teams of account executives, business development partners, and sales representatives focused on the consumer space. These teams include associates with deep backgrounds in data and the CPG market from their previous positions with leading consumer and research companies. Additionally, Jamie Hudson will transition to the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Partner Development, to guide the new teams. Hudson has an extensive career in connecting CPGs, consumer brands, and convenience retailers.

"We're investing in the way we work with leading consumer-focused brands and services throughout the convenience ecosystem," said Hudson. "By creating more opportunities for targeted marketing and consumer reach with GasBuddy, increasing emphasis on data efficiency and cleanliness, and decisively allocating resources to serve CPGs and brands, we're better aligned to help our customers achieve their growth goals."

PDI will continue its commitment to accelerating growth for consumer brands at its Connections Live event from August 25 to 28, 2024, in Washington, D.C. The newly expanded conference will feature targeted education for CPG leaders exploring convenience retail's potential. With influential sponsors including Fintech, Avalara, FYIsoft, and Rovertown, Connections Live will provide a unique industry perspective. Consumer brands can pre-register today to unlock new opportunities in this high-growth channel.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By "Connecting Convenience" across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Today, we serve over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy®, two popular brands representing more than 30 million users. Visit the PDI Technologies website.

For more information, contact: [email protected]

SOURCE PDI Technologies