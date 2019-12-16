Consumer Electronics Show 2020: Mercedes-Benz presents an exceptional glimpse into the future

STUTTGART, Germany and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In his keynote speech at the Consumer Electronics Show taking place in Las Vegas (CES) from 7 to 10 January 2020, Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, will provide a visionary outlook of the future interaction between man and machine. The highlight of the brand with the star's appearance will be the world premiere of a pioneering concept vehicle which has been inspired by one of the most innovative brands of the entertainment sector. This symbiosis will also be reflected in the redesigned motor show presence at CES 2020. The keynote speech will be transmitted on Monday, 6 January from 8.30 p.m. (7 January, 5:30 am CET) via Livestream on Mercedes me media: https://media.mercedes-benz.com/ces2020.

The concept vehicle and its visionary technical solutions once again demonstrate the innovative strength of Mercedes-Benz. It completely redefines the term "Sustainable Modern Luxury" and symbolises the brand's aspirations to achieve sustainable mobility today, tomorrow and in the future. The creative and trendsetting features of the show car match the brand philosophy which places the focus on people and sets standards for the future of mobility.

Exciting presentations and a new stand design at CES 2020 in Las Vegas

The Mercedes-Benz show stand invites visitors into a world of forward-looking mobility. Visitors will be able to experience the highlights of the product and technology brand EQ – the all-electric EQC 400 4MATIC (combined power consumption: 20.8-19.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km)*, the Vision EQS and also the new, futuristic concept vehicle. The 2020 show stand will give visitors the opportunity to dive into an adventure world, underscoring the consistent enhancement of the Mercedes-Benz trade show concept. The focal point comprises the brand world as well as its products, services and innovations.



On the first day of the show, Tuesday, 7 January 2020, three interactive talks will take place on the

Mercedes-Benz stand:



10:30 am: Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG responsible for Sales & Marketing will be talking about the exceptional cooperation between one of the most innovative brands in the entertainment sector and the most valuable luxury automotive brand in the world. Furthermore, she will open the 2020 CES show stand – an experience of innovation, product and the brand for all visitors.





12:30 pm: Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler Group, will describe the development of human-centred design and also the link between design and functionality in the interior of the new show car.

CES 2020 - experience it digitally



Interested parties can experience the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Las Vegas via the Mercedes-Benz platforms for journalists and influencers. You will find all relevant information and highlights in an event special on Mercedes me media: https://media.mercedes-benz.com/CES2020. Additionally you can also find all the news on Twitter: @mb_press.

Mercedes-Benz AG at a glance

Mercedes-Benz AG is responsible for the global business of Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans with 175,000 employees worldwide. Ola Källenius is Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG. The company focuses on the development, production and sales of passenger cars, vans and services. Furthermore, the company aspires to be leading in the fields of connectivity, autonomous driving and alternative drives with its forward-looking innovations. The product portfolio comprises the Mercedes-Benz brand with the sub-brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes me, as well as the smart brand and the EQ product and technology brand for electric mobility. Mercedes-Benz AG is one of the largest manufacturers of premium passenger cars. In 2018 it sold more than 2.3 million cars and over 420,000 vans. In its two business divisions, Mercedes-Benz AG is continually expanding its worldwide production network with over 40 production sites on four continents, while aligning itself to meet the requirements of electric mobility. At the same time, the company is developing its global battery production network on three continents. Sustainable actions play a decisive role in both business divisions. To the company, sustainability means creating value for all stakeholders on a lasting basis: customers, employees, investors, business partners and society as a whole. The basis for this is the sustainable business strategy of Daimler. With this, the company takes responsibility for the economic, ecological and social effects of its business activities and looks at the entire value chain.

* The figures are provided in accordance with the German regulation 'PKW-EnVKV' and apply to the German market only. Further information on official fuel consumption figures and the official specific CO₂ emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the EU guide 'Information on the fuel consumption, CO₂ emissions and energy consumption of new cars', which is available free of charge at all sales dealerships, from DAT Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH and at www.dat.de.

