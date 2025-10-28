Xinhua Silk Road: How can I repay you, SJTU

Beijing, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Niladri, an international student from Bangladesh at Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU), drags his suitcase and wanders around the SJTU campus for the last time -- soon, he will head to Singapore to embark on a new academic journey.

Once an international student who barely got by with just a little Chinese, he has long turned the campus into his "home" now. Through the camera, he shows us every corner of the campus.

Gazing at the familiar campus, Niladri murmurs with emotion: this place holds his first taste of independence, countless warm moments, and the confidence to realize his dreams.

