Consumer Packaged Goods Publicity Expert, Alyson Dutch, Brown & Dutch Public Relations and Consumer Product Events, Named One of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses in U.S.

MALIBU, Calif., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After creating and running Brown & Dutch Public Relations since 1996 and Consumer Product Events since 2009, respectively, without the benefit of a university education, Alyson Dutch has been honored with a scholarship and named one of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses . This month, she was one of 38 graduates in Southern California's Cohort 17, which included a panoply of businesses that ranged from civil engineering firms to an artisanal distillery, caterer, kitchen kit manufacturer, vintage car dream creator, appliance retailer, cookie chef; even an OEM rocketship parts maker.

Alyson Dutch Named Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Alumni

In Forbes this month, Goldman Sachs CEO, David Solomon congratulated the recent graduates as a collective who generate $14 billion in revenue and employ over 200,000 workers. The advisory council to 10KSB includes Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO, Warren Buffett, Bloomberg LP founder and former NYC mayor, Michael Bloomberg and General Motors Chair and CEO, Mary Barra.

Since its inception in 2009, Consumer Product Events (CPE) has provided direct access to reporters and influencers for brands such as Tesla, Adidas, Starbucks, KitchenAid, Mattel, Kraft, Motorola, Seagate and 1,200 other break-out brands. As a result of this program, Dutch has hatched an expansion of her do-it-yourself matchmaker for products and press company and will hyper focus on servicing her peers in the PR agency world, specifically those who represent tech, food/beverage, fashion/beauty and sustainable/green tech products.

"I am a first generation American of an immigrant family, a Hungarian Holocaust survivor and Lithuanians sent in cattle trains to Siberia in the winter, so succeeding to me, is never a question," says Dutch. "I always knew I wanted to be in marketing, so I never pursued going to a university. After all these years, I began to crave a formal education and the 10KSB experience provided what I needed - in spades. The accountability factor was phenomenal. The course work, which mimicked an executive-MBA, applied directly to my company's growth and that of my cherished employees."

Specializing in bringing new products to the mainstream, Alyson Dutch is founder of the Los Angeles-based full-service product launch pad, Brown + Dutch Public Relations and the do-it-yourself matchmaker for products and press, Consumer Product Events . She is the author of the PR Handbook for Entrepreneurs, The P.O.M. Principle (P for Product, O for Operations, M for Marketing): The 3 Pillars Needed to Start & Sustain Any Business and is a columnist for Inventors Digest. For 30 years, Dutch has been immersed in the world of products and the people behind them. She has been a sought-after CPG launch specialist for 1000's of products from basketball shoes that prevent ankle sprains, snoring devices endorsed by Shaquille O'Neal, to cyber security services from Scotland Yard intelligence pros. Dutch brought ThinkThin nutrition bars from health food store obscurity to become a product purchased for a triple-million-dollar deal by Glanbia. Dutch is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise Network Council #WBENC, a member of #NAWBO, #PRSA and now a Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Alumni.

