Consumer Product Events Hosts Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket August 28, 2024

Snoop Dogg's Olympic Bling, Rarest of Experiences, Pet Tech, Haute Accessories, Clean Beverages, Red Light Loungers, E-Garden Tools, Celeb Hair Tools, Sweet Indulgences

MALIBU, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Product Events will host Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket on August 28, 2024 at www.MediaandMerch.com where product companies will meet the press. CPE is a matchmaker for products and press, helping PR agencies, in-house marketers and brands meet reporters who need products for reviews, roundups, listicles and gift guides. Products being presented include:

Clearly Canadian - the OG of premium-flavored sparkling water beverages was founded in 1987. Brought back from bankruptcy by a fan-led crowdfunding campaign that sold 40,000 cases, the brand relaunched in 2017 and is making a meteoric comeback.

Adrienne Lenhoff | [email protected]

Energy Lounger - expands advanced red light therapy into the shape of a full-body lounger. Laying on the ergonomically shaped and fully lit bed in sessions of as little as 20 minutes provides overall body rejuvenation by stimulating cellular healing and energy production.

Barry Warrington | [email protected]

Fairytale Brownies - With brownies ranking as the 4th favorite dessert of Americans, Fairytale is addressing the growing demand from the 30% of Americans who are gluten intolerant by launching its first gluten-free brownies on September 5.

Eileen Spitalny | [email protected]

Giovanni Cosmetics - has graced over 70 productions, supporting hairstylists' efforts backstage and in makeup trailers around the world, ensuring top-tier hair care for film and TV casts globally.

Ashley Humphreys | [email protected]

King Ice - With celebrities such as Snoop Dogg dripping at the Paris Olympics in their streetwear G.O.A.T. bling, King Ice incorporates the best elements of pop culture and with high-octane fashion jewelry.

Derek Belay | [email protected]

Lady Fortunes - A customized confection house sold at Williams Sonoma, seen on the Food Network and endorsed by Johnny Depp and Oprah, the brand was named when baker Daria Artem created giant 16-pound dipped, iced, sprinkled fortune cookies with custom fortunes.

Daria Artem | [email protected]

PetSafe - At a time when 66% of U.S. households (86.9 million homes) own a pet, PetSafe is the largest U.S. manufacturer of tech-forward pet products developed to keep furry family members happy, healthy, and safe.

Janna Chollet | [email protected]

Rarity Club - The exclusive membership club that provides discovery of and access to the most sought-after spirits. Each season, members receive a delivery of one to three bottles of truly rare and valuable spirits along with a magazine that tells their story.

Michael Pieters | [email protected]

The Sash Bag - A functional iteration of the uber-trendy penchant for cross-body bags, this patented design features 10 stacked pockets that evenly distribute weight for a feel of wearing nothing at all.

Jocelyn MacDonald | [email protected]

Toro® - Just in time for the California ban on gas-powered garden blowers, Toro introduces the 60V MAX Brushless Leaf Blower, now the most powerful residential battery leaf blower on the market with 900 CFM and 165 mph.

Alyssa Weis | [email protected]

Vermouth Beauty - Vermouth Beauty's artist-inspired, artisan-made lip crayons are a wake-up call for traditional lipstick. Their nourishing, plant-based formula feels as good as it looks and delivers long-lasting color with essential hydration all day long.

Joanie Parsons | [email protected]

