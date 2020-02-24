Consumer Product Events Features Newest From Nutribullet, Red-Carpet Couture, Cubic Zirconia Heaven, a Beloved Home Brand Comeback, Confidence-Building Apparel, Cutting-Edge Personal Tech

MALIBU, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 26, 2020 Consumer Product Events will be serving up a roomful of new products and entrepreneurs for Los Angeles-based press and influencers. Brands include:

Catalyst Cases Known for their waterproof cases, Catalyst will feature their new iPhone 11 series and the line for AirPods Pro.

Consumer Product Events

CIREM® (A)MERIC(A) in reverse, is an U.S.-born ultra-luxury skincare brand developed by a compounding pharmacy that is launching to rival the European legends. The line containing the most superlative ingredients obtainable in the most bioavailable manner possible.

Deborah Lindquist Fashions is an eco-couture designer of women's clothing, accessories and home decor. This season she showcases upcycled denim reincarnated into slashed, beaded, appliqued jackets, skirts, and dresses.

Diamond Veneer turns cubic zirconias into flawless "G" diamond-grade looking stones with a veneer of carbon diamond that increases the fire, refraction and durability of a CZ to nearly the qualities of a real diamond.

Illuminations recently re-ignited from its former iteration as a legendary candle and home décor retailer by a well-known music industry executive who knows how to create magical environments that inspire creativity, connection and productivity.

Lions and Tigers and Terrorists, Oh My! How to Protect Your Child in a Time of Terror Dr. Carole, America's Psychiatrist, has, since 9/11, devoted herself to helping people cope with the ongoing threat of terrorism. She is a three-time Emmy-honored TV personality, radio and podcast host and speaks on stages internationally.

Naughty Girl is a clothing concept designed to help women feel good in their own skin. From sweaters to swim, accessories to lingerie, the line is flirty, fun, and designed for women of every shape, age and size.

ökocat, a Healthy Pet® brand is the next generation of natural cat litter. All ökocat litter is made in the U.S. from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural fiber without harmful chemicals, fragrance, dyes or GMOs.

RedBubble Designs from more than one million artists and designers across the globe show up on wall art, clothing, phone cases, stationery, accessories, stickers, baby products and more.

Scosche has been on the cutting-edge of bringing the most innovative consumer tech accessories to market by exploring new ways to innovate smartphone mounts, charging systems, heart rate monitors and more.

Skyline Brands winner of numerous design awards, Skyline is an innovative consumer products manufacturer that integrates smart technology with cutting-edge products to disrupt both the cooking and travel industries.

Sweet Bella Rose launches its vintage HairCandy™ collection and introduces repurposed materials made into an exclusive collection of sparkly pony scarves, HairTwists™, non-pinching headbands and hair claws.

TUSOL is an elegantly branded functional smoothie collection that was meticulously developed to address the five causes of premature aging – inflammation, oxidation, gut dysfunction, low energy, and cognitive decline.

Wake Up Wine - From the creator of the blockbuster Nutribullet, Wake Up Wine® is a portable, rechargeable, dual-patent-pending device with Wavelength Aging and S-Velocity Technologies to age wines and spirits 7-12 years in just minutes.

Contact:

Monica Avila

3103171543

234709@email4pr.com

SOURCE Consumer Product Events