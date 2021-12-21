Consumer Product Events Hosted Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket, Winter Gift Guide Product Preview for Media Only

MALIBU, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Product Events, the matchmaker for products and press, hosted the press-only winter edition of Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket on December 8th at www.mediaandmerch.com . Since 2009, CPE has introduced their little black book of reporter contacts to PR agencies, in-house marketers and brands directly as a service to help reporters, bloggers and influencers who are looking for new products for reviews, roundups and gift guides. Products to be presented include:

BESO Wellness - Created by celebrity massage therapist, Megan Blackwell, Beso Wellness presents cannabis-powered therapeutic products that feature essential oils assembled from global history and various spiritual traditions.

Macy Harrell | [email protected]

Gift Wrap My Face : Oprah and Kardashian-approved, these hilariously customizable selfie gift wraps allow you to put any face on the body of an elf, snowman, Santa, superheroes, robots, iconic statues, lamas, atop a dreidel or menorah or topping off a pronoun-appropriate pair of wedding gowns or tuxedos for nuptials.

Macy Harrell | [email protected]

Fix Your Feet Products - Dr. Ragland's Fix Your Fungal Nail™ contains a tested formula proven to eradicate fungus and restore nail health and appearance with results that outperform over-the-counter antifungal nail topical solutions.

Monique Lewis | [email protected]

Lexi Skin - A skincare line created for outdoor athletic lifestyles by pro golfing sensation and Olympian, Lexi Thompson, Lexi Skin combines a passion for excellence with the proven benefits of Microencapsulated Copper Peptides and leading skin-restoring dermatologist tested ingredients for healthier, younger looking skin.

Huda Khalid | [email protected]

NOW®

- One of the nation's first natural product manufacturers, NOW offers a comprehensive approach to wellness by offering more than 1,400 dietary supplements, functional foods, sports nutrition, health and beauty products and essential oils.

Kristin Tuerk | [email protected]

Sharing Solace: Pass along Token + Locket sets bring comfort to those grieving, with a removable inner token which can be placed into a new locket meant to be paid forward to someone else who needs love and support.

Crystal Webster | [email protected]

Shedavi - An Ayurvedic botanical hair growth serum formulated without parabens or phthalates, featuring 22 essential oils used by women in their native lands for centuries, such as argan, coconut, castor and tea tree, to encourage hair growth, natural strength, length, thickness, and retain moisture.

Tyhira Stovell | [email protected]

About Media & Merch are the virtual press junkets presented by Consumer Product Events, the brainchild of product launch expert, Alyson Dutch. A PR matchmaker for products and press, CPE was established in 2009 to connect product marketers directly with the press who are looking to report about them. CPE is a sister company of Malibu-based Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc.

Press Contact:

Consumer Product Events

[email protected]

310.317.1543

SOURCE Consumer Product Events